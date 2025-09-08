Nigerians on social media have rallied behind the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the wake of opposition from the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over the refinery’s proposed deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution.

NUPENG’s declaration of a nationwide strike in protest against the initiative has ignited widespread debate across digital platforms, with timelines on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn flooded with commentary, many of which favour the refinery’s move towards cleaner and more efficient fuel logistics.

For many Nigerians, this is not just a battle between a union and a private company; it is a fight over the future of fuel distribution, efficiency, and the nation’s economic direction.

Some social media users were frustrated by what they see as decades of union dominance and disruption.

On X, @olat187 noted, “Nigerians stand with @DangoteGroup. @officialNUPENG9 has been making the lives of Nigerians unbearable for years.” James O. echoed this sentiment more profoundly, stating, “Nigerians, the ONLY business leader and saviour we have that keeps ordinary citizens surviving is @DangoteGroup. Nigerians are fully behind you all. If they like, they should go on strike; gone are those days, Nigerians are growing beyond all this.”

Industry professionals and commentators are also weighing in with sharp rebukes of NUPENG’s stance. Prof Olushola Bamidele drew an analogy that resonated widely:

“So, if I come up with a business innovation, and it threatens your own business, you can try to force me to abandon my innovation? I sell ogbono seed in my village to middlemen who take them to the city. I decided one day to buy a pick-up van so I can deliver to the customer directly in the city. Should the middleman fight me or find a way to survive? I don’t understand the logic of this impending NUPENG strike.”

Similarly, Dr. Tosan Harriman pointed out, “For a very long time it is obvious @officialNUPENG9 is spoiling for war over their restricted role in the present dynamics. They don’t think about the people, just self.”

Other social media users called out what they viewed as manipulation and sabotage attempts. @Joguns argued, “#DangoteRefinery is a private biz. Just like private universities reserve the right to join ASUU strikes, @AlikoDangote should be allowed to run his business legally and for the benefit of Nigerians.”

Tzalmon was even more suspicious, suggesting that “these unions are solely focused on exploiting the people. I can’t help but question whether the @DangoteGroup truck accidents are orchestrated to sabotage the company.”

On Facebook, Gbenga Emmanuel opined that “this is the part where @DangoteGroup should motivate some private individuals to invest in filling stations that will be loyal to it across the country since @officialNUPENG9 and @PETROAN are moving crazy.”

The larger concern about foreign influence also surfaced in the debate.

Ebere Anosike observed that “it seems NLC & NUPENG are being used to sabotage Dangote Refinery and thus Nigeria’s economy to save Western refineries that are worrying about declining fuel imports. The more worrying aspect is that NUPENG workers might not even know they’re being used by unseen hands controlling their top officials. A serious country would quickly investigate them for possible economic treason.”

On Instagram, Adesuyi bluntly remarked, “For years, @officialNUPENG9 don show Nigerians sege. Now that there’s competition, they can’t withstand it. Anyway, Nigerians will stand with @DangoteGroup.”

Tech-driven voices on X also chimed in, with @NaijaLogistics saying, “Union should not hold the country to ransom. Dangote’s game is innovation—let’s embrace progress, not protest.

As one LinkedIn user put it, “Disruptive? Yes. But anything revolutionary faces resistance. What Dangote is doing will be studied in business schools around the world.”