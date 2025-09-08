CreditPro Finance Company Limited is targeting to raise N2 billion in capital by the end of the year, following its recent licensing by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The capital injection is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial foundation and accelerating its expansion into new markets.

The Managing Director of CreditPro, Adesola Adeyiga, speaking in an interview with Nairametrics, confirmed that the fundraising initiative represents the first round of investment under the firm’s newly acquired regulatory status.

“This is our first round of investment, and we intend to raise N2 billion before December 2025,” he stated.

Breakdown of Capital Allocation

The MD outlined a detailed plan for the deployment of the funds, which will be strategically allocated across three core areas:

Working Capital – N1.7 Billion: The majority of the funds will be used to bolster CreditPro’s working capital base, enabling the company to scale its lending operations and improve liquidity to meet growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

– N1.7 Billion: The majority of the funds will be used to bolster CreditPro’s working capital base, enabling the company to scale its lending operations and improve liquidity to meet growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Technology Infrastructure – N200 Million: A portion of the capital will be invested in upgrading the company’s digital systems, including server enhancements and the deployment of advanced tech platforms to streamline customer engagement and backend operations.

– N200 Million: A portion of the capital will be invested in upgrading the company’s digital systems, including server enhancements and the deployment of advanced tech platforms to streamline customer engagement and backend operations. Market Expansion – N100 Million: The remaining funds will support CreditPro’s go-to-market strategy, which includes opening new branches and launching targeted marketing campaigns to boost brand visibility and customer acquisition.

Fundraising Strategy and Investor Engagement

To facilitate the capital raise, CreditPro is currently in discussions with three investment houses, including Mainstreet Capital. These firms are acting as strategic partners, assisting in identifying potential investors and structuring the fundraising process.

“We’re exploring multiple avenues, including private placements and preference shares that may later convert to equity,” the MD explained. “While commercial papers are part of our long-term strategy, we’re not immediately pursuing that route due to the newness of this business model under our CBN licence.”

Although CreditPro has operated for six years under a money lender licence, its recent transition to a CBN-licensed finance company marks a new chapter in its evolution. The regulatory upgrade positions the firm to expand its lending portfolio and offer more robust financial solutions to SMEs across Nigeria.

Outlook and Strategic Vision

With work on the fundraising initiative already underway, CreditPro is optimistic about completing the capital raise before the end of 2025.

The company’s leadership believes the move will significantly enhance its credibility, attract institutional investors, and enable it to compete more aggressively in Nigeria’s dynamic financial services sector.

As CreditPro enters this new phase, its focus remains on sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

What You Should Know

In 2023, CreditPro was listed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) among 173 companies approved to operate as digital money lenders.

This came as the deadline for the registration of the companies closed on March 27 that year.

Out of the 173 companies registered and approved by the Commission, 119 were given full approval, while 54 were given conditional approval as they have other conditions to fulfil.