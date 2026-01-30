The Nigerian armed forces have been ranked 33rd globally and third in Africa.

This is according to the 2026 Global Firepower Index (GFP).

The report highlights the country’s continued military relevance despite ongoing internal security challenges.

The latest data, obtained on Friday, shows Nigeria maintaining a strong regional position amid a complex security environment.

This ranking reflects not only Nigeria’s sizeable military capacity but also its growing role in promoting stability and security cooperation across West Africa.

What the data is saying

Nigeria achieved a Power Index score of 0.6097 in the 2026 Global Firepower Index, which ranks the military strength of more than 145 countries worldwide.

This composite assessment considers multiple factors, including manpower, land, air, and naval assets, defence budgets, and strategic positioning.

Nigeria is ranked third in Africa behind Egypt, 19th globally, and Algeria, 27th globally.

Its large active-duty military and sizeable reserve forces, combined with a growing arsenal, have sustained this ranking.

Despite persistent challenges such as terrorism, banditry, and separatist violence, Nigeria remains a formidable military presence in West Africa.

This ranking underscores Nigeria’s continued status as a key military power in the region.

The data shows that the United States, Russia, and China maintained their positions as the world’s strongest militaries, ranking first, second, and third respectively, with power indices of 0.074, 0.079, and 0.0919.

More Insights

At the forefront of Africa’s military powers is Egypt, whose well-trained ground forces, advanced air force, and expanding navy secure its interests in the Mediterranean and Red Sea. Algeria ranks second in Africa due to its extensive defence budget, arms procurement, and international military partnerships.

These factors demonstrate Nigeria’s strategic engagement beyond domestic challenges, reinforcing its role as a regional security linchpin.

What you should know

Nigeria’s 2026 budget proposal includes a significant increase in defence and security funding to N5.41 trillion, up from N4.91 trillion in 2025.

This increase is earmarked to support enhanced troop welfare, acquisition of modern equipment, intelligence improvements, and intensified counterinsurgency operations.

The budgetary rise reflects the government’s response to escalating security threats.

Bilateral defence cooperation with countries like the United States continues to bolster Nigeria’s military capacity.

This fiscal commitment underlines the Nigerian government’s determination to sustain and strengthen its military amid complex internal and regional challenges.

Nigeria’s rising defence expenditure and strategic partnerships ensure it remains one of Africa’s most consequential military powers.