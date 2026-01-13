The United States has delivered a new batch of military supplies to Nigeria, reinforcing bilateral defence cooperation as the country continues counterterrorism and internal security operations.

This is according to information released on Tuesday by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) on X (formerly Twitter).

The development signals sustained US security engagement with Nigeria amid rising concerns over terrorism, insurgency, and transnational crime across parts of the country.

What they are saying

AFRICOM noted that the supplies were handed over to Nigerian security partners in Abuja.

“U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership,” AFRICOM said.

AFRICOM did not disclose the specific nature or quantity of the equipment delivered to the Nigerian authorities.

The supplies are believed to support Nigeria’s ongoing military operations against terrorist and criminal groups.

Context

The U.S. President had, in October 2025, accused the Nigerian government of permitting “mass slaughter” of Christians — a claim widely denounced as false by Nigerian officials.

The latest delivery coincides with increased US security focus on Nigeria after President Trump’s December authorization of a “powerful and deadly strike” against an ISIS base in North-West Nigeria.

The strike was reportedly aimed at weakening Islamic State-linked groups operating in the region.

Nairametrics had also previously reported that the US military had developed contingency plans for possible military action in Nigeria.

Those plans were said to have followed directives from President Trump, driven by growing concerns over the expansion of terrorist networks across West Africa.

Why this matter

Nigeria is currently battling multiple and overlapping security threats, including Boko Haram insurgency, ISWAP activities, banditry, and widespread kidnapping, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions. External military support, intelligence sharing, and access to advanced equipment remain crucial to sustaining these operations.

For the United States, strengthening Nigeria’s security capacity aligns with broader efforts to prevent West Africa from becoming a stronger foothold for global terrorist networks, which could pose wider regional and international risks.

What you should know

Nigeria and the United States have maintained long-standing defence and security cooperation, covering military training, intelligence sharing, and logistical support.

Nigerian authorities have consistently emphasised that foreign assistance is aimed at enhancing local capacity rather than replacing domestic security efforts.

US officials have repeatedly stated that their engagement with Nigeria is based on mutual respect, with the goal of enabling Nigeria to independently manage its security challenges while contributing to regional stability.