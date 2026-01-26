The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has extended registration for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Technical Colleges, providing a four-month window for candidates to complete the process.

The extension was announced by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Aminu Mohammed, in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin through the board’s Assistant Director, Media and Protocol, Uchechukwu Olisah.

The registration period previously set for January 26 and closed on May 24 was extended to ease pressure on candidates and their families and ensure a smooth registration process.

What NABTEB said

Dr Mohammed disclosed that NABTEB had approved a four-month registration window for the 2026 NCEE.

He said registration would commence on January 26 and close on May 24, while the examination would be conducted nationwide on June 6.

According to him, the decision followed the approval of the 2026 examination and registration framework by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

“This extended timeline is a deliberate policy decision to allow adequate preparation, reduce congestion on the registration platform and minimise financial and logistical burdens on parents and guardians,” he said

The registrar added that the board had strengthened its administrative and technological systems to support a seamless registration process.

“NABTEB has put in place comprehensive measures to guarantee a smooth and stress-free registration experience for candidates, parents, guardians and schools, while maintaining the highest standards of examination integrity,” Mohammed said.

Warning to candidates

The NABTEB chief executive urged prospective candidates to register only through the official NABTEB online portal, warning against the use of unauthorised agents or third-party platforms.

“All applications must be processed exclusively through NABTEB’s official portal.

“Candidates and guardians are advised to complete their registration well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute challenges,” he said

The registrar reaffirmed NABTEB’s commitment to professionalism and transparency, noting that the board remained focused on expanding access to technical education while safeguarding the credibility of its examinations.

He also encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of opportunities offered by Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), describing it as a pathway to employable skills, entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance.

Mohammed added that NABTEB would continue to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to strengthen skills-based education and support Nigeria’s human capital development goals.

What you should know

NABTEB is responsible for administering technical and vocational examinations in Nigeria, including the National Common Entrance Examination into Technical Colleges, as part of its mandate to promote skills-based education and competency for the labour market. The board also conducts examinations that lead to the award of National Business Certificates.

In its 2025 June/July NBC and NTC examinations, 92,875 candidates registered for the examinations across 1,892 centres nationwide, with 89,621 results graded, representing 96.50% of total enrolment.

The board also reported a 37.08 per cent increase in enrolment and a 10.77%Vincrease in the number of examination centres compared to 2024.

Performance data showed that 81,172 candidates passed Mathematics in 2025, representing a 94.60% pass rate, compared to a 91.39% pass rate recorded in the previous year.

NABTEB also recorded a reduction in examination malpractice cases, with 435 candidates involved in 516 cases in 2025, compared to 349 candidates involved in 524 cases in 2024.