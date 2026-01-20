The Federal Government has announced that the admission portal for Federal Technical Colleges nationwide will open on January 26.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The development follows approval by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and comes as part of broader efforts to expand access to skills-based education for young Nigerians.

What they said

According to the statement, registration for the National Common Entrance Examination(NCEE) will commence on January 26 and close on May 24, while the examination will be conducted nationwide on June 6.

The ministry said the exercise aligns with the Federal Government’s strategy to broaden access to technical and vocational education.

“The Federal Technical Colleges are fully funded upon admission,” they added

The ministry urged prospective candidates to complete their applications through the National Business and Technical Examinations Board online portal.

Registration requirements and eligibility

The minister stressed that possession of a valid National Identification Number remains mandatory for all applicants.

“Possession of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory for all applicants and remains a prerequisite for successful registration.”

He also noted that candidates between the ages of 13 and 20 years are eligible to apply and called on parents, guardians, and prospective candidates to comply strictly with all application requirements.

The minister added that the ministry remains focused on using technical education to promote self-reliance and long-term economic growth.

What you should know

Nigeria’s push to revive technical and vocational education has gained momentum in recent years as the Federal Government looks to tackle youth unemployment and skills gaps by transforming the sector from years of neglect into a more accessible, skills-driven path for young people.

In the first half of 2025, the Federal Government launched the National Common Entrance Examination for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a way to formalise and standardise entry into technical education nationwide. In that first-ever exam, 29,256 candidates sat for the test across federal and state technical colleges