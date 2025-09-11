The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced the release of the 2025 June/July National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examination results, with notable improvements in candidates’ performance, particularly in Mathematics.

The results were made public by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Mohammed Mohammed, during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The highlight of the 2025 results marked an increase in passes and a reduction in failures in Mathematics compared to 2024.

“In mathematics, 85,805 were graded, the overall pass is 81,172 (94.60 per cent), and the fail is 4,633 (5.40 per cent). In 2024, 60,849 (91.39 per cent) passed and 5,738 (8.61 per cent) failed,” Mohammed stated.

Further breakdown of the results

According to the registrar, a total of 92,875 candidates registered for the examinations, reflecting an increase compared to the previous year.

“Out of the 92,875 registered candidates, 89,621 candidates were graded, representing 96.50 per cent of total enrolments,” he said.

He explained that the 2025 enrolment figure represents an increase of 37.08 per cent in enrolment and 10.77 per cent in examination centres compared to 2024.

Of the total enrolments, 57,651 (62.07 per cent) were males, while 35,224 (37.93 per cent) were females.

In English Language, 85,476 candidates were graded, with 79,575 (93.10 per cent) passing while 5,901 (6.90 per cent) failed.

However, the registrar pointed out that performance in English Language declined compared to 2024.

“In comparison with the 2024 results, 63,866 (95.87 per cent) pass and 2,753 (4.13 per cent) fail,” Mohammed stated.

Examination malpractice cases

The NABTEB boss disclosed that cases of examination malpractice reduced in 2025 compared to the previous year.

“435 candidates (0.47 per cent) were involved in 516 cases of malpractices, a reduction compared to 349 candidates (0.52 per cent) involved in 524 cases in 2024,” he said.

Mohammed commended the Federal Ministry of Education for its support in advancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), linking it to the government’s broader national development goals.

He noted that NABTEB’s work aligned with the Tinubu’s administration’s vision of equipping Nigerian youths with 21st-century skills to close industry skills gaps.”

The NABTEB chief further urged Nigerians to prioritize skills over paper qualifications. He said skills-based knowledge remains critical to the overall development of the country.

He also announced that registration has commenced for the 2025 November/December NBC/NTC and Advanced NBC/NTC examinations. He advised prospective candidates to visit the NABTEB registration portal novdec.nabteb.gov.ng or any of its offices nationwide for guidelines.

What you should know

NABTEB recently began the review and validation of 26 trade syllabi for technical colleges across Nigeria, in a move designed to reposition vocational education in line with global best practices.

The revised syllabi cut across both traditional fields, such as Motor Vehicle, Electrical Installation, Welding and Fabrication, Plumbing, and Fashion Design, as well as future-focused disciplines including robotics, coding, machine learning, automotive mechatronics, smart agriculture, cinematography, and renewable energy.

According to the board, this expansion reflects Nigeria’s need for a workforce that can operate across both conventional industries and emerging sectors. NABTEB has also committed to training educators, developing new assessment tools, and enforcing quality assurance measures to ensure effective implementation.

This marks the first major revision of syllabi in over a decade and is expected to boost graduate employability, deepen practical training, and strengthen Nigeria’s TVET system.