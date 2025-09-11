The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has deployed Electronic Barrier Systems (EBS) at all terminals in Lagos ports.

The move is aimed at curbing unauthorised truck diversions and improving efficiency.

The system allows access only to trucks with valid call-up tickets issued through the Eto Electronic Call-Up System, managed by MESSR Trucks Transit Parks Ltd.

NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, said the initiative tackles the long-standing problem of truck diversions, which disrupted productivity, traffic flow, and port operations, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

He explained that the new system would improve gate control, transparency, and coordination of truck movements within the port complex.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has successfully implemented the installation of Electronic Barrier Systems (EBS) at all terminals in Lagos port to enhance operational efficiency and improve traffic management.

“The Managing Director of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said this in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communication and Strategy, Mr Okechukwu Onyemekara, in Lagos on Thursday,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “According to him, the Electronic Barriers have been fully integrated with the Eto Electronic Call-Up System, managed by MESSR Trucks Transit Parks Ltd. (TTP).

Dantsoho said that the integration guaranteed that only trucks with valid Eto-issued call-up tickets would be granted access to terminal facilities, thereby eliminating unauthorised entries and enhancing gate control operations.”

More insights

The Electronic Barriers, fully integrated with the Eto call-up system, began live operations at all Lagos Port Complex terminals on September 1. The authority noted that this deployment represents a significant step toward modernising port infrastructure and automating key operations.

Dr. Dantsoho said the initiative also aligns with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business agenda, promoting accountability, boosting operational efficiency, and creating a more secure and business-friendly environment at the ports. NPA expressed gratitude to stakeholders who participated in consultations that guided the system’s implementation.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to continuously deploy innovative solutions to improve service delivery and advance Lagos ports as a hub for maritime logistics in Africa, aiming for sustainable and efficient port services.

What you should know

For years, the Mile 2–Tin Can–Apapa corridor was notorious for gridlock that disrupted port operations and slowed the movement of goods.

Efforts by both the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ease the congestion delivered little long-term relief.

To address this, the NPA introduced the Eto electronic call-up system in the first quarter of 2021. The platform was designed to regulate truck movements in and out of the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin Can Island Port. Under the system, all trucks must park at approved holding bays and are only allowed into the ports when scheduled through the Eto app.

While the app improved scheduling, cases of unauthorised truck diversions and illegal access to terminals persisted. The newly deployed Electronic Barrier Systems (EBS) directly respond to these gaps. By fully integrating with the Eto call-up platform, the barriers ensure that only trucks with valid, pre-approved tickets can gain entry.