The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has invoked a “No Vision, No Registration, No UTME” clause for Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres that cannot be monitored remotely.

The announcement by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a stakeholders’ meeting with Peace Monitors, Chief Technical Advisors, Chief External Examiners, and Zonal and State Coordinators.

The directive comes as part of JAMB’s measures to prevent manipulation of candidate images and restore the integrity of its registration process, following challenges observed during the 2025 UTME registration exercise.

What JAMB said

Prof. Oloyede stated that all centres participating in the 2026 UTME registration would be monitored live from JAMB Headquarters in Abuja.

“Any centre whose registration activities cannot be viewed from the JAMB National Headquarters, Abuja, will not be paid, and such registration may be invalidated,” he said.

The Registrar also stressed that only Microsoft or Digitech Live Cameras would be allowed for capturing the second image during registration to prevent manipulation, as observed during the 2025 UTME registration exercise.

“All existing CBT Centres must have migrated to the HIKVision CCTV system. The recommended NVR/DVR is HIKVision. The NVRs must have a minimum of 16 channels to cover all areas of the examination centre. All CCTV systems must be wired; no wireless CCTV Systems. CCTV cameras must cover all the examination area, verification area, holding room, walkways, examination hall, server room, as well as entrance and exit doors. Erring centres would be sanctioned, including possible prosecution,” he added.

He added that JAMB would not cover the cost of reconfiguring CCTV routers and that centres would bear the cost of any reconfiguration before they could be allowed to operate.

The Board noted that centres and individuals previously involved in unwholesome activities during past registration exercises have been delisted and are being prosecuted.

“The Board will not hesitate to sanction any centre or individual involved in examination malpractice,” the Registrar warned.

Background

During the 2025 UTME, JAMB uncovered multiple forms of misconduct, including fingerprint and biometric irregularities by CBT centres, leading to recommended sanctions against several centres and registrants.

In June 2025, the Board recommended penalties against 11 CBT centres and their operators implicated in fingerprint fraud during the 2025 UTME registration. Some registrants were advised to write letters of apology and sign bonds promising future compliance, while others faced proposed three‑year bans from participating in JAMB activities if they registered more than 50 compromised candidates.

Earlier in the year, the Board delisted four CBT centres and arrested 27 impersonators during the 2025 UTME in Abuja for failing to meet technical standards and engaging in fraud.

JAMB also reported that more than 3,000 UTME results were withdrawn after resit exams due to confirmed cases of malpractice, including identity and biometric fraud.

What you should know

The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration period begins on January 26 and runs through February 28, 2026 at accredited Computer‑Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide, with e‑PIN vending starting from January 19 to February 26.

Direct Entry registration will start on March 2 and end on April 25, 2026. The optional mock UTME is scheduled for March 28, 2026, while the main UTME will be held from April 16 to April 25, 2026.

Candidates must complete their JAMB profile linked to a unique mobile number and National Identification Number before registration, and the results will be released after the full evaluation process is completed.

The Board reiterated that candidates are not required to pay any service charge to CBT centres beyond the fees approved by JAMB.