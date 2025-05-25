The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) resit for candidates affected by technical glitches at various centers.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the board confirmed that out of the 336,845 candidates who were rescheduled for the examination, a significant 21,082 candidates were absent.

No explanation was provided regarding the high number of absentees in the rescheduled examination.

Examination Malpractice and Result Withdrawals

JAMB disclosed that it had identified cases of examination malpractice, leading to the withdrawal of results for over 3,000 candidates found to have engaged in fraudulent activities.

The board flagged a disturbing trend involving “Pairing of Candidates with professional mercenaries (after willful disruption of sitting arrangements) who had registered for the UTME for the purpose of gaining access to the examination hall.”

JAMB expressed concern over the involvement of undergraduate students from tertiary institutions in orchestrating these illicit schemes, further complicating efforts to maintain exam integrity.

“Over three thousand candidates nationwide have been identified as either accomplices or beneficiaries of this extraordinary examination fraud. As investigation progresses, all candidates implicated in these unwholesome activities will have their results withdrawn as soon as incontrovertible proofs are established, even if the results have been released,” the statement read.

Clarification on High Scorers in Cancelled Sessions

JAMB also addressed rumors regarding candidates who allegedly scored highly in canceled sessions, clarifying that such claims are unfounded.

“Misleading questions posed by certain individuals regarding candidates who allegedly scored highly in the cancelled sessions and might desire to retain their previous results are totally unfounded. Only a handful of candidates scored up to 217 in the affected sessions, while 99% scored below 200 marks—indicating that there were no high scorers in the cancelled sessions of the affected six states,” the board stated.

Remaining Results and Ongoing Investigations

JAMB assured that all results are now released, except for those belonging to candidates involved in examination infractions and those scheduled for mop-up examinations.

Additionally, the board emphasized that recent discoveries by security agencies have necessitated the withdrawal of previously released results for implicated candidates.

Candidates with valid results are not required to recheck their scores, as those affected by withdrawals are being notified through text messages, their registered profiles, and emails.

With its commitment to fairness and integrity, JAMB continues to take stringent measures to uphold the credibility of the UTME examination process and ensure merit-based admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

What you should know

The Board’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had admitted in a press conference that technical glitches compromised the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 157 centres.

The board confirmed the error originated from a technical issue involving one of its two operational vehicles used to manage examinations nationwide.

This led to flawed exam content in specific operational zones, affecting 379,997 candidates in Lagos and South-East centres. This led to the announcement of a retake for these students affected.