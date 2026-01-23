Wizkid and Asake have made African music history with their latest collaboration, “Jogodo.”

The song became the fastest African track to reach 10 million streams on Spotify, hitting the milestone in less than one week.

The development was confirmed by data tracked by Charts Africa, which highlighted the song’s unprecedented streaming velocity on the platform.

The feat further reinforces the growing global influence of Nigerian artistes as Afrobeats continues to gain traction across major digital music platforms.

What they are saying

The record-breaking milestone has drawn widespread attention across the music industry, with chart-tracking platforms highlighting the scale and speed of the song’s performance.

“Wizkid and Asake make history as ‘Jogodo’ breaks the record for the fastest African song to hit 10 million streams on Spotify, doing so in less than a week,” Charts Africa said in a post on X.

The milestone builds on earlier indicators of a historic run, after Jogodo crossed over 5 million streams within days of release to set a new Spotify Nigeria record for the biggest opening and streaming week ever recorded in the country.

Backstory

The performance of Jogodo reflects broader structural changes in Nigeria’s music economy, where streaming success increasingly feeds into higher commercial returns for artistes.

Nairametrics previously reported that Nigerian artistes earned an estimated $395 million from touring and live performances across 2024 and 2025, based on industry data and stakeholder insights.

Concerts, festivals, and international tours have emerged as the primary revenue drivers, with streaming platforms serving as a critical discovery and promotion channel. Younger audiences, particularly Gen Z listeners, have been central to this growth, driving consumption across Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

As Afrobeats expands its international footprint, strong streaming numbers have become a key indicator of an artiste’s global relevance and earning potential.

What you should know

Streaming data continues to show that Nigerian artistes dominate listening trends among younger demographics, reinforcing the strategic importance of digital platforms.

Spotify’s 2022 insights revealed that Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Drake, and Wizkid ranked as the most-streamed artistes among Nigeria’s Gen Z listeners.

The data was disclosed by Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, during an event marking Lagos’ rise as a global hub for cultural innovation.

Asake became the first African artiste to headline and sell out New York’s Barclays Center in September 2023 and later sold out London’s O2 Arena in August 2023.

In February 2024, he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, expanding his reach to a broader United States audience.

Wizkid remains one of Afrobeats’ most globally recognised figures, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Video as a lead artiste on Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl.