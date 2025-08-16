Nigeria’s music industry has evolved into a $2 billion powerhouse, propelled by a wave of chart-topping artists whose influence extends far beyond the country’s borders.

In 2023 alone, Nigerian artists generated millions in royalties from global platforms, with Spotify reporting a 25% year-on-year increase in payouts to local acts.

The sector’s rapid growth is also feeding the broader economy, boosting tourism, fashion, nightlife, and digital exports.

Yet behind every hit single and sold-out tour stands a cadre of strategic power players: the artist managers. These professionals negotiate contracts, shape public images, and craft the global rollouts that turn local tracks into international anthems.

This list highlights some of Nigeria’s most influential artist managers between 2023 and 2025, selected based on their role in shaping the success of some of the country’s biggest chart-topping musicians.

This research draws from publicly available data across multiple music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Boomplay, and Audiomack, as well as industry reports, interviews, and press coverage.

The selection process considered the following criteria:

The number of hit songs managed artists have released in the last two to three years, measured by consistent presence on streaming and download charts.

Sustained relevance over the period under review, rather than short-term spikes in popularity.

Management consistency, measured by how well the manager has navigated challenges, market shifts, and career growth for their artist.

Note: this is not a ranking but a curated spotlight on the strategists behind Nigeria’s biggest music successes.

Asa Asika is a Nigerian talent manager best known for managing Afrobeats superstar Davido and co-founding The Plug, a multifaceted entertainment company with subsidiaries in music, sports, publishing, live events, and film. His first stint as Davido’s manager began at the genesis of the artist’s career, guiding him through breakout hits like Back When and Dami Duro. The two parted ways soon after, with Kamal Ajiboye taking over during the Aye and Gobe era. After four years, in 2017, Davido and Ajiboye ended their partnership over creative differences, and Asa returned as manager under The Plug Entertainment. His second tenure saw Davido achieve remarkable milestones, including going platinum in the US with If, selling out London’s O2 Arena twice, and securing major international collaborations. Asa’s work also extended to other acts in 2014, he signed Naeto C, Boj (of DRB LasGidi), and Ayo Jay to his StarGaze Management Company before founding The Plug in 2016. In 2018 and 2019, Asa won Artiste Manager of the Year at the City People Music Awards and The Beatz Awards, respectively. In March 2021, he received multiple RIAA plaques for Davido and Ayo Jay’s records. Under Asa’s management, Davido’s Timeless album earned three Grammy nominations in 2023, including Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance for “Unavailable,” which also charted across the UK, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Suriname. That same year, Chris Brown featured Davido and Lojay on Sensational, marking Davido’s debut on the US Billboard Hot 100. In early 2024, Davido scored three nominations at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, launched Nine+ Records with UnitedMasters in April.