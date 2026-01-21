The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that an abduction incident occurred in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, after earlier reports suggested that the incident did not take place.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, anipr, mipra, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The clarification followed conflicting accounts that created uncertainty and heightened public concern over the incident.

The Police said coordinated security operations had since been activated in the affected community, with efforts focused on locating and safely rescuing the victims and restoring calm to the area.

What the Police is saying

In the statement, the Nigeria Police Force acknowledged the fear and anxiety caused by reports of the abduction at Kurmin Wali, a remote community in Kajuru LGA, stressing that the safety of citizens remained its utmost priority.

It explained that after the report emerged, the Kaduna State Security Council was convened by the Governor at the Government House in Kaduna. During the meeting, some individuals from the affected local government area disputed the report and described it as false, despite earlier confirmation by the Police.

The Force said the conflicting claims created uncertainty, reinforcing the need for caution and thorough verification by the Police and other security agencies before making conclusive public statements on the matter.

“The Nigeria Police Force acknowledges the deep concern generated by reports of an abduction incident at Kurmin Wali, a remote community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Upon receiving the report, the Kaduna State Security Council was convened by the Governor. During the meeting at the Government House, Kaduna, some individuals from the affected local government area disputed the report, which had earlier been confirmed by the Police, and described it as false.”

The Police appealed to the public and the media to rely on official police communications for verified information and to avoid speculation or sensational reporting that could jeopardise ongoing operations or heighten public anxiety, assuring that updates would be provided as developments unfold.

More insights

According to the statement, comments earlier made by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, during a media interaction were aimed at preventing unnecessary panic while facts were being verified.

The Police clarified that the remarks were not a denial of the incident but a measured response pending confirmation of details from the field, including the identities and number of those affected.

Subsequent verification from operational units and intelligence sources later confirmed that the abduction did occur, prompting the activation of coordinated security operations in collaboration with other security agencies.

The statement added that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed the full deployment of critical operational and intelligence assets to Kajuru and surrounding communities. These measures included the deployment of tactical units, intensified patrols, targeted search-and-rescue operations, and proactive steps to protect lives and property.

What you should know

The abduction reportedly occurred on January 18, 2026, in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when armed bandits attacked at least two evangelical churches, abducting around 172 people and releasing only some elderly women and children. Many remain in captivity, with lists of names circulating online.

However, earlier on Monday, the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Rabiu, and Kajuru LGA Chairman, Dauda Madaki, had denied the reports.

After a state security council meeting at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna, Rabiu challenged those spreading the reports to provide names and details of the victims and warned that attempts to spread falsehoods would face the full weight of the law.

Madaki supported the police position, noting that he personally mobilised security forces to the community but found no evidence of any attack.

The incident drew strong reactions. Peter Obi criticized the government for spending billions on non-security matters while communities remained exposed. In the United States, Congressman Riley M. Moore called the abduction a serious threat to Christian worshippers and urged urgent action to ensure their safe return.

The incident comes amid earlier US concerns over Christian safety, when in 2025 former President Donald Trump accused Nigeria of allowing mass killings, designated it a Country of Particular Concern, suspended arms sales, and prompted US military contingency planning.

A joint Nigeria–United States operation reportedly used 16 GPS-guided munitions on MQ-9 Reaper drones to target Islamic State enclaves in Sokoto State, neutralizing elements attempting to infiltrate from the Sahel corridor.

The abduction also highlights Nigeria’s kidnap-for-ransom crisis, with criminals reportedly demanding N48 billion but collecting only N2.57 billion between July 2024 and June 2025.