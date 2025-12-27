A total of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms in a joint Nigeria–United States operation that targeted Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves in Sokoto State.

This is according to a statement by Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The strikes, conducted between 00:12 hours and 01:30 hours on Friday, December 26, 2025, neutralised ISIS elements attempting to infiltrate Nigeria from the Sahel corridor.

What the minister is saying

According to Idris, the operation was authorised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and executed under established command and control structures with full involvement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The precision strikes hit two major ISIS assembly and staging grounds within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State,” he said.

Idris added that Intelligence confirmed the sites were being used by foreign ISIS fighters in collaboration with local affiliates to plan large-scale attacks inside Nigeria.

“The strikes were launched from maritime platforms in the Gulf of Guinea after extensive intelligence gathering, operational planning, and reconnaissance,” the statement added.

No civilian casualties reported

He confirmed that debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near a hotel, adding that “No civilian casualties were recorded, and security agencies promptly secured the affected areas”.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that Nigeria remains firmly in control of its national security architecture.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria reiterates its unwavering resolve to confront, degrade, and eliminate terrorist threats, particularly those posed by transnational extremist networks seeking to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and security,” Idris said.

What you should know

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had earlier confirmed Nigeria’s approval and intelligence support for the strikes, stressing that the operation did not violate the country’s sovereignty.

“It’s Nigeria that provided the intelligence,” Tuggar said, adding that the strikes were strictly counter-terrorism operations and not directed at any religious group.

He revealed that he personally sought and obtained President Tinubu’s approval before the operation was carried out, following consultations with U.S. officials.

More insight

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he authorised the strike against ISIS bases in north-west Nigeria. The U.S. military said camps near the Niger border were hit, with initial assessments suggesting “multiple fatalities.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised Nigerian cooperation and warned of further actions.

In a post on X, Hegseth wrote: “The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas.”

He added: “Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. Merry Christmas! More to come…”

Nigeria reaffirmed its alignment with strategic partners in coordinated actions aimed at ensuring lasting peace, border security, and regional stability. Citizens were urged to remain calm and vigilant as decisive actions continue against terrorist groups threatening the nation.