The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), has sealed three residential properties across the Lekki–Ajah axis for various acts of environmental nuisance and unlawful wastewater disposal, posing serious risks to public health and environmental sustainability.

This appears to be a continuation of similar exercises carried out by the state government along that axis for environmental infractions.

In his reaction to the enforcement actions, the General Manager of LSWMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi warned against deliberate environmental violations, stressing the State Government’s resolve to protect residents from health hazards linked to improper wastewater management.

What the LSWMO General Manager is saying

Afolabi insisted that the agency will not compromise in its efforts to safeguard public health and promote a cleaner, safer Lagos as it continues to enforce existing regulations.

The General Manager said, “The indiscriminate discharge of wastewater and faecal sludge is a serious offence that endangers lives and degrades our environment. LSWMO will continue to enforce existing regulations without compromise to safeguard public health and promote a cleaner, safer Lagos.’’

He further urged residents, property owners and facility managers to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices, noting that environmental responsibility is a collective duty.

Enforcement exercises

In a breakdown of state government’s actions, the enforcement exercise, carried out on Monday, January 19, 2026, led to the sealing of No. 3, Police Commissioner Street, Balogun Town, opposite Fara Park Estate, Lekki, where residents were found discharging wastewater indiscriminately into a dug pit, thereby endangering public health and constituting environmental pollution.

Similarly, LSWMO sealed No. 53/55, Miracle Avenue, United Estate, Sangotedo, for the unlawful attachment of a pumping machine to a septic tank, facilitating the discharge of untreated faecal waste directly into public drains.

The act was described as a clear violation of environmental regulations and a major public health concern.

In another enforcement action, No. 2, Godwin Oise Close off Akinnagbe Street, Badore, Ajah, was sealed for illegally laying pipes that discharged untreated faecal waste into surrounding wetlands, polluting the environment and threatening the ecosystem.

LSWMO reiterated that any act of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution, in line with extant environmental laws.

The agency encouraged members of the public to report wastewater-related infractions through the Agency’s official lines 08022022397 and 07025332163, or via its social media platforms @lswmomedia on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), and the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office on Facebook.

What you should know

The Lagos State Waste Management Office had, on January 7, 2026, sealed off a residential estate located at No. 96 Ladipo Omotesho Street, Lekki Phase 1, over persistent environmental nuisance and obstruction of statutory duties by residents and facility managers.

The General Manager of LSWMO had explained that the enforcement action followed repeated complaints and several notices served on the estate over indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater and poor sewage management practices.

The infractions also included deliberate attempts to prevent LSWMO officers from carrying out routine inspections and compliance monitoring.