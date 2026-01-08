The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Waste Management Office (LSWMO), has sealed off a residential estate located at No. 96 Ladipo Omotesho Street, Lekki Phase 1, over persistent environmental nuisance and obstruction of statutory duties by residents and facility managers.

Speaking on the exercise, the General Manager of LSWMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi explained that the enforcement action, which was carried out on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, followed repeated complaints and several notices served on the estate over indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater and poor sewage management practices.

The infractions also include deliberate attempts to prevent LSWMO officers from carrying out routine inspections and compliance monitoring.

Adefemi noted that despite earlier engagements and warnings, the estate failed to remedy the infractions, thereby posing health and environmental risks to the surrounding community.

Estate to remain sealed

According to the LSWMO boss, the sealing-off was carried out in strict compliance with Lagos State environmental laws and the mandate of LSWMO to protect public health and the environment, stressing that the estate will remain sealed until all observed violations are fully corrected and verified by the Office.

While condemning the act of obstruction of enforcement officers on duty, Engr. Adefemi warned individuals or groups to desist from hindering, harassing, or interfering with duly authorised officers in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

Reaffirming the State’s commitment to safeguarding public health and promoting sustainable wastewater management practices across the State, the General Manager urged residents to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to support public health, warning that any act of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution.

He also implored residents to report any environmental infractions, assuring them that the agency can be reached via its official lines: 08022022397, 07025332163, or through its social media platforms: @lswmomedia on Instagram and Twitter, and The Lagos Wastewater Management Office on Facebook.

What you should know

In a related development, the LSWMO, had earlier in September 2025, sealed EMCEL Court Phase I and Well Stock Apartments, both located on Lantana Avenue, Ikota GRA, Eti-Osa, for illegally discharging wastewater into public drains and the environment.

Making the announcement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the enforcement action followed findings that the facilities were deliberately releasing untreated wastewater, which constituted a public nuisance, posed environmental risks, and endangered human health.

The Commissioner further urged Lagos residents to embrace proper wastewater management and hygiene practices, noting that this is critical to sustaining a safe and healthy environment across the state.