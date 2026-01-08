The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it will be pushing for stiffer penalties against domestic airlines that repeatedly cause flight delays.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Michael Achimugu, Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA.

The regulator said the move aims to address chronic inefficiencies in flight operations and ensure better protection for passengers.

What the NCAA is saying

According to the statement, the NCAA has historically supported and defended domestic operators, acknowledging the challenging environment in which they operate.

However, recent events have highlighted lapses that are deemed inexcusable, particularly in communication during flight delays and cancellations, as well as poor passenger handling.

The regulator stressed that the majority of flight disruptions are not caused by airlines, but repeated inefficiency warrants heavier ramifications.

“We will be pushing for stiffer penalties against domestic airlines for chronic delays. We have protected operators, stood for them, explained for them, been insulted for them, and supported them because it is the right thing to do,” the statement read in part.

The statement emphasized that government support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo should be reciprocated by marked improvements in flight operations.

More insights

The NCAA also highlighted the importance of complying with regulations regarding Handling of Technical and Administrative Complaints (HOTAC) and First Needs Compensation.

It linked failures in information management and passenger handling to incidents of passenger unrest at airport terminals. Citing international precedent, the regulator referenced JetBlue’s $2 million fine in the U.S. for chronic flight delays as an example of consequences for repeated inefficiency.

The statement noted that regulations may evolve as challenges emerge and affirmed that the NCAA is committed to reviewing its framework to strengthen enforcement powers, protect passenger rights, and ensure accountability among domestic airlines.

What you should know

Cases of flight delays in Nigeria have been a recurring concern for passengers using commercial airlines.

For example, according to available data, between September and October 2024, domestic airlines recorded 5,225 delays and 901 cancellations out of 10,804 flights, representing 48.3% and 8.3% of total flights, respectively.

While some delays are unavoidable due to weather or technical issues, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) requires airlines to follow regulations on Handling of Technical and Administrative Complaints (HOTAC) and First Needs Compensation to protect affected travelers.

Poor management, such as lack of communication, inadequate planning for Actual Off-Block Time (AOT), and failure to manage passenger expectations worsens disruptions. Stakeholders agree that better coordination and preparedness are essential.

With the NCAA now signalling it will push for stiffer penalties on domestic airlines for chronic delays; airlines are expected to improve compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger service while being held accountable.