The Kano State Executive Council has approved N8.5 billion for the execution of various infrastructure, health and education projects across the state.

The approvals were announced by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi-Waiya, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the 37th council meeting held at Malam Aminu Kano House, the Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

According to the commissioner, the decisions followed extensive deliberations on governance and development issues affecting Kano State.

What the Commissioner said

Abdullahi-Waiya disclosed that N251.9 million was approved as compensation for properties affected by the construction of a five-kilometre dualised road in Bagwai Local Government Area.

He added that N148.8 million was earmarked for the construction of an orphanage hostel at the Nassarawa Children’s Home, while N147.2 million was approved for the clearance and construction of an access road at Farin Ruwa–Yan Kwadi village in Shanono Local Government Area.

“N187.8 million was allocated for the construction of an additional office complex and extension of the perimeter fence at the Primary Healthcare Board,” he said.

He also stated that the council approved N660.3 million for the construction of reinforced concrete drainage and interlocking tiles at Ayagi-Aisami in Bakin Ruwa Ward, Dala Local Government Area.

According to him, N1.7 billion was approved for the construction of a two-coat surface-dressed road from Chiromawa to Garun Babba in Garun Malam Local Government Area, while N677.6 million was set aside for the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of Rogo General Hospital, which was recently affected by a fire outbreak.

He further disclosed that N113.8 million was approved for the renovation of Government Junior Secondary School, Tatsawarki, in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

Other investments

Abdullahi-Waiya said other approvals included N830.2 million as compensation for farmlands affected by the construction of five small earth dams across five local government areas. He also noted that N176.2 million was approved for the construction of the Arewa Knot and a multi-tiered fountain at Alfurqan and Baban Gwari roundabouts.

In the water and health sectors, the commissioner said the council approved N3.1 billion for the supply of aluminium sulphate (alum) to state water facilities for six months in 2026, as well as N520 million for the procurement of a CT Scan machine for the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital.

He added that the council also approved the phased development of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Industrial Layout at Tamburawa, alongside the upgrade of facilities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Karaye.

Abdullahi-Waiya said the council condemned the death of a female patient at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, describing it as a grave act of negligence. He assured that investigations into the incident would be concluded and that appropriate sanctions would be applied.

What you should know

Earlier this month, at the 36th Kano State Executive Council meeting, the state government approved over N6.9 billion for infrastructure development, social welfare initiatives, and governance-related projects.

Key approvals included N859.2 million as compensation for properties affected by a five-kilometre road project in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, N2.6 billion for the construction of the Yandodo–Mai-Allo Road, and N1.2 billion for the construction of a box culvert.

The council also approved N896 million for the reconstruction of a failed culvert in Kiru Local Government Area, N358.5 million for stormwater drainage projects in Kano Municipal, and N85.6 million for the extension of water pipelines in Gwale. In the education and human capital sector, N285 million was approved for classroom construction across the state, while N431.7 million was set aside for graduation ceremonies and empowerment programmes at the state’s Entrepreneurship Institute.