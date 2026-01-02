The Kano State Government has approved over N6.9 billion for infrastructure development, social welfare initiatives, and governance-related projects across the state.

This is according to information disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, following the 36th Kano State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday at the Government House in Kano.

The approvals cut across road construction, drainage systems, water supply, education, entrepreneurship, and legislative reforms, highlighting the state’s push to address infrastructure gaps while strengthening institutions.

What they are saying

A substantial portion of the approved funds is directed toward road infrastructure and related compensation. The Executive Council approved N859.2 million for compensation payments to property owners affected by a five-kilometre road construction project in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, a move aimed at minimizing disruptions and ensuring smooth project execution.

Further approvals include N2.6 billion for the construction of the Yandodo–Mai-Allo Road, a major route expected to enhance connectivity between communities, as well as N1.2 billion for the construction of a box culvert.

An additional N896 million was approved for the reconstruction of a failed culvert in Kiru Local Government Area, where flooding has repeatedly disrupted transportation.

Urban drainage and water infrastructure also featured prominently, with N358.5 million approved for stormwater drainage projects in Kano Municipal, and N85.6 million allocated for the extension of water pipelines in Gwale, aimed at improving access to potable water and reducing flood risks.

More details on the approvals

The council also approved funding for education and human capital development. This includes N285 million for classroom construction across the state and N431.7 million to support graduation ceremonies and empowerment programmes at the state’s Entrepreneurship Institute.

In addition, N157.7 million was approved for the organization of an anti-corruption workshop, part of efforts to improve transparency and accountability in public service.

Beyond spending, the Executive Council authorized the transmission of four bills to the Kano State House of Assembly. These include the Kano State Local Governments Administration Bill 2025, Kano State Economic Planning and Development Council Bill 2025, Kano State Education Bill 2025, and a bill to rename the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Dambatta.

The council also approved the implementation of the state’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy and Manual, signaling an intention to attract private sector participation in infrastructure and service delivery.

Why this matters

The approval of over N6.9 billion demonstrates Kano State’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure deficits while also investing in education, entrepreneurship, and institutional reforms. With rising population pressures and economic challenges, improved roads, drainage, and water infrastructure could support economic activities, reduce environmental risks, and improve living conditions.

The latest approvals build on earlier spending decisions by the Kano State Executive Council.

In a previous briefing, the state government announced the approval of N14.8 billion for a separate round of developmental projects across Kano, signaling an aggressive public investment posture under the current administration.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategies, Ibrahim Waiya, part of that allocation included N364 million for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Sabo Bakin Zuwo maternity hospital in Jakara, a facility that serves densely populated urban communities and has long required upgrades.

The state’s infrastructure push is unfolding alongside broader national debates over public finance and intergovernmental transfers. Figures released by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) show that Nigeria’s 36 states shared a total of N8.66 billion from the Ecology Fund for July 2025, disbursed in August.

What you should know

This approval continues a trend of large-scale developmental funding by the Kano State Government.

In August 2025, the council approved N14.8 billion for projects including maternity hospital renovations, upgrades to health technology schools, solar energy systems for maternity facilities, and rehabilitation of mini earth dams.

Earlier in July 2025, the council approved over N69 billion for infrastructure, education, healthcare, energy, and humanitarian projects, including road rehabilitation, flyover overlays, and the construction of pedestrian bridges.

These cumulative investments signal Kano State’s sustained focus on holistic development across multiple sectors.