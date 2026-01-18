The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a long-wanted drug lord, Lekan Jimoh, popularly known as “Kanmo-kanmo”.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi.

The arrest ends a 12-year manhunt linked to the killing of three NDLEA officers.

What they are saying

According to the agency, Jimoh is notorious for drug trafficking, repeated evasion of arrest, and mobilising armed thugs against security agents.

NDLEA said the operation that led to his arrest was carefully executed, marking what it described as a major breakthrough in its long-standing pursuit of the fugitive.

The agency said the tactical operation led to his arrest and the recovery of 69 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, found in his possession.

“During the clinical operation, the suspect was found in possession of 69 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the Agency’s commitment to ensuring that no fugitive, regardless of how long they evade justice, remains beyond the reach of the law,” the agency stated

Commenting on the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) described the arrest of Kanmo-kanmo as a triumph of justice and a testament to the Agency.

“You may run, and you may hide for a season, but the long arm of the law will eventually find you.

“The arrest of Lekan Jimoh is particularly significant because it closes a painful chapter that began on June 15, 2014,” he said.

Background of the arrest

Jimoh’s criminal record includes a previous operation in which operatives attempted to arrest him at his enclave.

During that operation, he allegedly orchestrated a mob attack that led to the killing of three NDLEA officers, including Rabiu Usman Kazaure and two others. While Jimoh escaped at the time, the agency said it remained resolute in pursuing justice for the slain officers.

In another operation on 12 August 2023, NDLEA operatives stormed his residence in Ado-Odo town, Ogun State. Although he escaped again, officers recovered 139 sacks of skunk weighing 1,922 kilograms.

Following asset forfeiture proceedings, the property used as a drug warehouse was later forfeited to the Federal Government.

Nationwide arrests

Beyond Ogun State, NDLEA reported a series of coordinated arrests and seizures across several states. In Edo State, operatives raided the Arokpa forest in Uzebba town, Owan West LGA, arresting Isihor Edika, 53, and seizing 320kg of skunk and seeds.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, NDLEA arrested a 44-year-old woman, Yinka Agboola, on Friday, 16 January, following intelligence on her alleged online sale of illicit drugs. Officers recovered 2.2kg of skunk and litres of cannabis oil from her home in the Kaura district.

Another suspect, Tordue Pius Richard, 30, was arrested with 148.3 grams of cocaine and skunk at his residence in Abacha Estate.

In Lagos, NDLEA seized 118.1kg of skunk from two suspects in the Fadeyi area of Mushin, while at least 116kg of the same substance was recovered from a warehouse in Enugu State on the same day.

More details

Along the Onitsha–Asaba expressway in Delta State, two suspects were arrested while conveying large quantities of tramadol, codeine syrup, diazepam, swinol, and Molly.

In Oyo State, NDLEA operatives arrested multiple suspects in Ibadan with various quantities of cannabis variants and synthetic drugs, while another raid led to the recovery of tens of thousands of tramadol and bromazepam pills from a store whose owner is currently at large.

Further seizures were recorded in Kwara State, where 42 bags of skunk weighing 387.40kg were recovered, and at the Apapa port in Lagos, where 157,519 bottles of codeine syrup were discovered during a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies.

What you should know

The agency has, in recent years, sustained crackdowns on high-profile drug lords and cartel leaders across Nigeria

NDLEA arrested a multi-billion naira drug cartel kingpin named Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, known as Temo, in Lagos after he had evaded capture for around two years.

A wanted drug kingpin, Okpara Paul Chigozie, who had been on the most-wanted list for seven years, was also arrested. His arrest took place at his hideout in Isheri, Lagos, during a weeklong operation that also saw the agency seize over 101,150 kilograms of illicit drugs across 13 states.

Early last year, the agency arrested Lagos socialite Alhaja Aishat Feyisara Ajoke Elediye, identified as a major drug cartel figure, following the interception of imported cannabis and raids on her Okota residence.

In September 2025, the agency also dismantled an international drug cartel, arresting three leaders in Lagos after intercepting a large cocaine consignment concealed in export cargo.