The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled an international organized criminal group (IOCG) operating between Nigeria, the UK, Brazil, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The agency arrested three of its leaders in Lagos after intercepting a cocaine consignment worth N5.3 billion, concealed in textile materials and local charms.

The two-week intelligence-led operation across parts of Lagos was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

According to Babafemi, three leaders of the cartel were arrested after operatives intercepted a large consignment of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms destined for Sydney, Australia, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

“The unraveling of the drug syndicate began on Tuesday, 26th August 2025, after NDLEA officers at the export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted 76 cartons of textile materials going to Sydney, Australia.

“A thorough search of the shipment led to the recovery of 16 big blocks of cocaine weighing 17.9 kilograms hidden in the lace materials packed with local charms to provide spiritual cover against law enforcement detection,” Babafemi explained.

A freight agent and member of the syndicate, Olashupo Michael Oladimeji, was the first to be arrested.

“The consignment was expected to fetch the syndicate an estimated street value of over 5.3 million Australian Dollars, equivalent to N5.3 billion,” Babafemi stated.

Cartel leaders unmasked

Babafemi noted that fast-paced investigation of the operations of the IOCG quickly unmasked other leaders of the group: Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi and Shola Adegoke.

According to him, “Ogunbiyi, who is the arrowhead of the syndicate in Nigeria, was arrested at a hotel in Ikeja GRA on Wednesday, 3rd September.

He was swiftly taken to his house in the Lekki area of Lagos, where a search led to the recovery of 21 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis with a total weight of 10.90kg, and a double-barreled pump-action gun with some cartridges.”

He added that a house located at 13 Reverend Ogunbiyi Street, Ikeja GRA, which the criminal group used to package illicit drugs for export, was subsequently raided, and another leader of the syndicate, Shola Adegoke,was arrested there.

“A black Range Rover SUV marked RBC 459 EJ found in the compound was searched and 17 parcels of Loud weighing 9.60 kilograms were recovered, while a black Toyota Venza car with registration number FST 771 JQ was earlier recovered from Ogunbiyi at the point of his arrest at the hotel,” Babafemi explained.

Overseas kingpin and criminal records

The NDLEA spokesman further disclosed: “Investigations revealed that while Ogunbiyi coordinates operations for the group in Nigeria, one Adebisi Ademola Omoyele (Mr. Bee), who is currently hibernating in Dubai, UAE, is identified as the ringleader of the criminal network who coordinates their overseas operations.”

Babafemi also noted that Adegoke was found to have been jailed in the UK in 2021 for dealing in methamphetamine and deported to Nigeria in 2024, while Ogunbiyi had served a 14-year jail term in the UK over a murder case before returning to Nigeria about eight years ago.

Nationwide raids and seizures

The NDLEA statement also highlighted several other raids and arrests nationwide within the same week:

Lagos Airport: On Friday, 5th September, a Milan-based Nigerian, Gabriel Michael, was arrested with 24,480 tramadol pills while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy.

Port Harcourt: On Thursday, 4th September, 160,200 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth over N1.1 billion were discovered in a 40ft container at Onne Port, hidden among ceramic sanitary wares.

FCT Abuja: On 4th September, a dispatch rider, Joel Bernard (32), was arrested in Gwarimpa with 3.1kg Colorado cannabis.

Lagos: On 1st September, operatives arrested Tunde Ayinla (47) and Olawale Omotare (54) with 625kg of cannabis variants at their residence in Surulere.

Ajegunle, Lagos: On 5th September, a couple, Andy David (43) and Andy Esther (44), were arrested with 24.4kg of skunk.

Kogi State: Musa Isah (45) was caught with 53.4kg of skunk in his vehicle.

Edo State: Yunusa Zakari (23) was arrested in Auchi in connection with an earlier seizure of 233kg skunk in Kaduna.

Anambra State: Ayouk Nelson (28) was arrested on 3rd September in Onitsha with 11,000 tramadol pills.

Niger State: On 2nd September, NDLEA intercepted a Toyota Hilux carrying 342kg skunk along Minna-Bida road, arresting the driver, Afolayan Ayodele (54).

Taraba State: On 2nd September, operatives destroyed 18,750kg of cannabis cultivated on 7.5 hectares of farmland in Joro-Ade village, arresting farm owners Mako Zmar (55) and Sani Titus (45).

Back story