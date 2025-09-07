The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading week ended September 4, 2025, on a negative note, shedding 1,315.49 points to settle at 138,980.01 from 140,295.50.

This translates to a 0.94% weekly loss for Customs Street, marking its fourth straight week of declines, as some premium stocks ended in the red.

Trading volume slipped slightly, with 3.1 billion shares changing hands compared to 3.19 billion in the prior week.

Equity capitalization also tracked the decline, closing at N87.93 trillion, down from N88.76 trillion the week before.

Market breadth was weak.

Only 19 equities gained value during the week, well below the 32 that advanced in the previous week.

Meanwhile, 64 equities lost ground, higher than the 57 recorded earlier, while another 64 remained unchanged.

Market overview:

The week began on Monday in the red, shedding over 570 points. The decline intensified on Tuesday and lingered into Wednesday.

However, Thursday closed in the green as the index staged an 822-point recovery, trimming the weekly loss. Friday was a public holiday.

Key highlights:

The NGX Premium Index fell 1.42%, dragged mainly by LAFARGE (-13%), along with declines of under 4% in UBA, ACCESSCORP, ZENITH BANK, and FIRSTHOLDCO.

NGX 30 also mirrored the broader market, dropping 0.77%, while the NGX Main Board Index slipped 0.67%.

Sectoral performance:

The industrial goods sector was the hardest hit, down 2.08%, led by LAFARGE (-13%), under 8% declines in CUTIX and CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS, and a drop of under 3% in BERGER PAINTS.

The NGX Banking sector retreated 1.52%, with Tier-1 banks driving most of the decline, posting losses of under 4% across the board except for GTCO, which was flat. Tier-2 lenders also contributed, with WEMA BANK (-5.22%) and FCMB (-3.23%) recording notable drops.

Consumer goods also came under pressure, slipping 1.18% on over 13% declines in CHAMPION BREWERIES and PZ CUSSONS.

NGX Oil & Gas stocks lost 0.77%, while NGX Insurance edged down 0.36%.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC, which soared 14.23% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC followed closely with a 12.94% gain.

Other major gainers included:

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC: up 12.36% to N7.18

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC: up 9.96% to N12.70

SCOA NIGERIA PLC: up 9.83% to N6.59

GUINEA INSURANCE PLC: up 9.15% to N1.55

JOHN HOLT PLC: up 7.94% to N6.80

TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC: up 5.74% to N49.70

MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC: up 5.50% to N11.50

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP: up 3.81% to N60.00

Top losers

On the flip side, DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC led the laggards, shedding 21.10% week-to-date. UPDC PLC followed with a 13.85% drop.

Other notable decliners were:

AIICO INSURANCE PLC: down 13.61% to N3.49

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC: down 13.29% to N15.00

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC: down 13.28% to N32.00

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC: down 13.08% to N113.00

LEARN AFRICA PLC: down 10.00% to N7.02

ETERNA PLC: down 10.00% to N34.20

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC: down 9.75% to N5.00

OMATEK VENTURES PLC: down 8.57% to N1.28

Corporate actions overview

The week was marked by several key corporate disclosures and sector-wide developments:

Ellah Lakes Plc released its 12-month audited financial statements for 2025.

Airtel Africa Plc adjusted the company’s total voting rights (denominator), excluding treasury shares.

Tantalizers Plc appointed acclaimed filmmaker Tade Ogidan as Director effective July 29, 2025.

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc sought shareholder approval to raise N20 billion in capital.

Fidson Healthcare Plc signed an MoU with Japanese firm Ohara, highlighting partnership benefits.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc released its audited statements, reporting a pre-tax profit of N16.6 billion.

Market outlook:

The All-Share Index is currently in a retracement that could extend further, potentially testing the 135,000 level.

However, if the downward pressure eases across key sectoral indices, particularly in banking and industrial goods, the ASI may find support and begin a corrective rebound.