The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, says it has arrested 280 suspects and secured 43 convictions for alleged trafficking and dealing in illicit drugs between January and August 2025.

The agency disclosed that the arrests cut across traffickers, dealers, and users of narcotics and psychotropic substances, reflecting a surge in enforcement efforts across the state.

The state Commander, Olayinka Joe-Fadile, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Joe-Fadile said the suspects comprised 246 males and 34 females, aged between 13 and 50 years.

He added that the command also secured 43 convictions within the period under review.

Joe-Fadile explained that some of the suspects were caught in possession of narcotics, while others were apprehended for dealing in substances such as cannabis sativa, tramadol, “skuches,” cocaine, pentazocine injection, and diazepam.

Cases in court and drug seizures

According to him, a total number of 38 cases were charged to court by the command during the period under review and are at different stages of court proceedings.

He revealed that the command recorded a total seizure of 1.2 tonnes of cannabis sativa and other psychotropic substances during this period.

Human parts case transferred to police

Joe-Fadile said that a suspect who was apprehended by the command and found in possession of human parts by the patrol team had been transferred to the police for proper investigation.

“The command has admitted 19 clients for rehabilitation, four out of which had been rehabilitated and integrated back to the society, while 524 persons were counselled in the last eight months,” he said.

He added that the command had conducted a War Against Drug Abuse sensitization program in 141 locations, including schools, communities, marketplaces, motor parks, churches, mosques, radio, and TV stations.

Commitment to a drug-free state

The commander vowed to continue public sensitization on the dangers of illicit drug trafficking in order to make the state drug-free.

He commended the people of the state for their support and further solicited their continued cooperation in order to win the war against drug trafficking and abuse and ensure a peaceful environment in the state.

What you should know

In a recent development, the agency destroyed a 71.5-hectare cannabis farm in Taraba State, yielding 178,750 kilograms of skunk.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday, August 31, 2025, by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja.

A 30-year-old Alfa Andrew was taken into custody following the destruction of 178,750 kilograms of skunk on his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm in Mayodoga forest, Sardauna local council area of Taraba state.