Canada shut down or indefinitely paused several permanent residence pathways in 2025 across federal and provincial immigration programs, affecting skilled workers, international graduates, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and refugees.

These changes were announced by provincial governments and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada at different points throughout 2025 as part of broader immigration system adjustments.

The closures come amid mounting pressure on Canada’s immigration system, including high application volumes, long processing times, and concerns around program integrity.

Here are the pathways that were closed and the alternatives still available.

Several provinces suspended or permanently closed nomination streams under their Provincial Nominee Programs. Ontario closed its Express Entry Skilled Trades Stream on November 14, 2025, citing concerns over systemic misrepresentation and/or fraud,with new applications rejected and submitted ones returned.

Saskatchewan announced on March 27, 2025, that it would no longer accept applications or expressions of interest for its Entrepreneur, International Graduate Entrepreneur, and Farm Owner or Operator categories, adding that there are no plans to reopen them.

New Brunswick discontinued its Express Entry Student Connection Pathway in early February 2025, stating it “is not returning for 2025.” The province also stopped accepting new expressions of interest for its Skilled Worker Priority Occupations pathway in March.

British Columbia shut its International Post-Graduate Stream on January 7, 2025, and later suspended all planned replacement student streams indefinitely on April 14 until its allocation levels are restored.

The Yukon Community Program pilot ended as scheduled on June 30, 2025, after five years, bringing to a close a pathway that offered two-year open work permits leading to permanent residence. Alternatives to discontinued PNP streams Applicants who qualify under Express Entry and work in TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 occupations can still pursue permanent residence through the Canadian Experience Class, Express Entry–linked Provincial Nominee Program draws, and category-based selection draws

Occupational category draws often have lower Comprehensive Ranking System cut-off scores and generally require six months of full-time work experience. For example, those affected by the closure of Ontario’s Skilled Trades Stream may still qualify under Express Entry Trades draws.

Applicants may still be eligible for alternative PNP streams either within the same province or in another province. For instance, New Brunswick noted that graduates with eligible employment can still apply under the NB Employment pathway through the NB Express Entry Stream. While many PNPs prioritize candidates with strong provincial ties, some streams remain open to applicants without prior connections, like the following: Foreign nationals interested in settling in Atlantic Canada can apply through the Atlantic Immigration Program if they have a job offer from a designated employer that is endorsed by the province. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada currently lists a 37-month processing time for AIP applications.

Applicants with job offers from designated employers in AIP participating communities can pursue permanent residence through the Rural Community Immigration Pilot or the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot. The Francophone pilot requires a minimum NCLC level 5 across all language abilities.