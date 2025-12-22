Canada has announced a major overhaul of its business immigration framework, pausing key elements of its Start-Up Visa (SUV) program as it prepares to roll out a new, more targeted entrepreneur pilot in 2026.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that it will stop accepting new Start-Up Visa commitment certificates after December 31, 2025.

Even more immediately, the agency has halted new applications for SUV-linked work permits, effectively closing the door to most new entrants under the program.

The decision comes amid mounting backlogs and growing pressure on Canada’s immigration system.

According to IRCC, the pause is designed to help the government better manage existing applications while laying the groundwork for a new pilot program aimed at attracting what officials describe as the “right kind” of international entrepreneurs those with stronger business models, clearer funding pathways and a higher likelihood of long-term economic impact.

What the new policy rule means

Under the new rules, only individuals already in Canada who hold an SUV-specific work permit will be allowed to apply for extensions.

These applicants will also receive higher processing priority, provided they fall within Canada’s annual immigration targets. The policy shift reflects a broader effort to fast-track permanent residency for founders who are already contributing to the Canadian economy.

The timeline is clear for new applicants: Canada will stop accepting fresh Start-Up Visa applications after December 31, 2025. There is, however, a narrow exception. Entrepreneurs who receive a commitment certificate from a designated organisation before the end of 2025 but have not yet submitted their application will still be allowed to apply. For everyone else, the program will effectively be closed.

IRCC has also maintained its suspension of the Self-Employed Persons Program, meaning no new applications are being accepted under that stream either.

The changes align with Canada’s 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, which aims to rebalance the number of temporary residents and create more predictable, sustainable pathways to permanent residency.

Officials say the existing SUV program had grown unwieldy, with long processing times and uneven outcomes.

Alternative pathways for foreign entrepreneurs

In the meantime, foreign entrepreneurs still have alternative pathways.

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) entrepreneur streams remain open in several provinces, typically requiring founders to invest, operate or acquire businesses locally.

Others may explore intra-company transfer routes by expanding existing businesses into Canada, or enter through work permits tied to job offers, including the Global Talent Stream.

Some founders also choose the study pathway, using education as a bridge to permanent residency.

What you should know

The pause of Canada’s Start-Up Visa programme comes amid a broader tightening of immigration and temporary residency controls. Ottawa had earlier announced a reduction in study permit allocations for 2026, introducing provincial and territorial quotas to better manage application volumes.

The international student cap, first introduced in 2024, limits the number of study permit applications Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) accepts each year.

According to IRCC, the policy has reduced the number of study permit holders from over one million in January 2024 to about 725,000 by September 2025.

In a related move, the Canadian government has also raised financial thresholds for skilled migrants. As previously reported by Nairametrics, applicants under the Express Entry system’s Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program must now show at least CAD 15,263 in settlement funds as of July 7, 2025, an increase of more than CAD 500 signalling a continued shift toward tighter, more selective immigration pathways.