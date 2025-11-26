Canada has announced a reduction in study permit allocations for 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to control the country’s temporary resident population.
The move includes the introduction of provincial and territorial quotas to manage applications more effectively.
The international student cap, introduced in 2024, limits the number of study permit applications that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) accepts annually. According to the agency, this policy has helped reduce the number of study permit holders from over 1 million in January 2024 to about 725,000 by September 2025.
IRCC says further reductions are required to meet the government’s commitment to keep temporary residents below 5% of Canada’s population by the end of 2027.
2026 national study permit targets
IRCC expects to issue up to 408,000 study permits in 2026. This figure includes:
- 155,000 permits for newly arriving international students
- 253,000 extensions for current and returning students
The 2026 target is 7% lower than the 2025 issuance target of 437,000 and 16% lower than the 2024 target of 485,000.
IRCC said it will continue to focus on attracting top talent through the International Student Program to support Canada’s broader economic and social goals.
Exemptions for 2026
Effective on January 1, 2026, Master’s and doctoral students enrolled at public designated learning institutions (DLIs) will no longer need to submit a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL/TAL).
IRCC says the exemption recognizes the role graduate students play in innovation and economic growth. A list of eligible public DLIs will be released soon. IRCC confirmed the following groups will not require a PAL/TAL:
- Master’s and doctoral students at public DLIs
- Primary and secondary school students
- Certain Government of Canada priority groups and vulnerable cohorts
- Existing study permit holders applying for an extension at the same school and the same level of study
Breakdown of 2026 study permit issuance
- Master’s and doctoral students at public DLIs (PAL/TAL-exempt) 49,000
- Primary and secondary school students (PAL/TAL-exempt)-115,000
- Other PAL/TAL-exempt applicants-64,000
- PAL/TAL-required applicants-180,000
Provincial and Territorial Distribution of PAL/TAL Targets
The 180,000 permits requiring PAL/TAL will be distributed to provinces and territories based on population:
- Ontario: 70,074
- Quebec: 39,474
- British Columbia: 24,786
- Alberta: 21,582
- Manitoba: 6,534
- New Brunswick: 3,726
- Nova Scotia: 4,680
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 2,358
- Prince Edward Island: 774
- Northwest Territories: 198
- Yukon: 198
- Nunavut: 180
Application allocations for PAL/TAL-required cohorts
IRCC has also assigned application spaces to each province based on approval rates from 2024 and 2025. In total, 309,670 application spaces will be available for PAL/TAL-required students.
Key allocations include:
- Ontario: 104,780
- Quebec: 93,069
- British Columbia: 32,596
- Alberta: 32,271
- Saskatchewan: 11,349
- Manitoba: 11,196
- Nova Scotia: 8,480
- New Brunswick: 8,004
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 5,507
- Prince Edward Island: 1,376
- Yukon: 257
- Northwest Territories: 785
- Nunavut: 0
These allocations represent the maximum number of applications IRCC will accept for processing in 2026. Each province or territory is responsible for distributing its spaces to its designated learning institutions.
What this means for students
Students applying to study in Canada in 2026 will face fewer slots and more competition, especially in popular provinces, but graduate students, K–12 students, and returning students at the same school have easier access due to exemptions from the attestation requirement.
Students should expect more competition and plan carefully when choosing programs and provinces.
