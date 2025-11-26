Canada has announced a reduction in study permit allocations for 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to control the country’s temporary resident population.

The move includes the introduction of provincial and territorial quotas to manage applications more effectively.

The international student cap, introduced in 2024, limits the number of study permit applications that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) accepts annually. According to the agency, this policy has helped reduce the number of study permit holders from over 1 million in January 2024 to about 725,000 by September 2025.

IRCC says further reductions are required to meet the government’s commitment to keep temporary residents below 5% of Canada’s population by the end of 2027.

2026 national study permit targets

IRCC expects to issue up to 408,000 study permits in 2026. This figure includes:

155,000 permits for newly arriving international students

253,000 extensions for current and returning students

The 2026 target is 7% lower than the 2025 issuance target of 437,000 and 16% lower than the 2024 target of 485,000.

IRCC said it will continue to focus on attracting top talent through the International Student Program to support Canada’s broader economic and social goals.

Exemptions for 2026

Effective on January 1, 2026, Master’s and doctoral students enrolled at public designated learning institutions (DLIs) will no longer need to submit a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL/TAL).

IRCC says the exemption recognizes the role graduate students play in innovation and economic growth. A list of eligible public DLIs will be released soon. IRCC confirmed the following groups will not require a PAL/TAL:

Master’s and doctoral students at public DLIs

Primary and secondary school students

Certain Government of Canada priority groups and vulnerable cohorts

Existing study permit holders applying for an extension at the same school and the same level of study

Breakdown of 2026 study permit issuance

Master’s and doctoral students at public DLIs (PAL/TAL-exempt) 49,000

Primary and secondary school students (PAL/TAL-exempt)-115,000

Other PAL/TAL-exempt applicants-64,000

PAL/TAL-required applicants-180,000

Provincial and Territorial Distribution of PAL/TAL Targets

The 180,000 permits requiring PAL/TAL will be distributed to provinces and territories based on population:

Ontario: 70,074

Quebec: 39,474

British Columbia: 24,786

Alberta: 21,582

Manitoba: 6,534

New Brunswick: 3,726

Nova Scotia: 4,680

Newfoundland and Labrador: 2,358

Prince Edward Island: 774

Northwest Territories: 198

Yukon: 198

Nunavut: 180

Application allocations for PAL/TAL-required cohorts

IRCC has also assigned application spaces to each province based on approval rates from 2024 and 2025. In total, 309,670 application spaces will be available for PAL/TAL-required students.

Key allocations include:

Ontario: 104,780

Quebec: 93,069

British Columbia: 32,596

Alberta: 32,271

Saskatchewan: 11,349

Manitoba: 11,196

Nova Scotia: 8,480

New Brunswick: 8,004

Newfoundland and Labrador: 5,507

Prince Edward Island: 1,376

Yukon: 257

Northwest Territories: 785

Nunavut: 0

These allocations represent the maximum number of applications IRCC will accept for processing in 2026. Each province or territory is responsible for distributing its spaces to its designated learning institutions.

What this means for students

Students applying to study in Canada in 2026 will face fewer slots and more competition, especially in popular provinces, but graduate students, K–12 students, and returning students at the same school have easier access due to exemptions from the attestation requirement.

Students should expect more competition and plan carefully when choosing programs and provinces.