Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has closed the permanent residence pathway for caregivers outside the country under its Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots (HCWP).

At the launch of the HCWP, the program was divided into Home Support and Child Care options, with both expected to include opportunities for workers outside Canada.

Despite early assurances that more details would follow, the intake for international applicants never materialised and has now been permanently closed.

Alternative pathways

Although the HCWP international intake has closed, caregivers outside Canada still have some immigration options available in 2025

Express Entry

Workers under National Occupation Classification (NOC) 33102 — which covers nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates — remain eligible under Express Entry. They can benefit from category-based draws in the Healthcare and Social Services category.

The most recent Express Entry healthcare draw required a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 470 to qualify.

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs)

Several provinces are still inviting caregivers through their nomination programs. These include:

Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) – Skilled Worker Overseas stream

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) – Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker stream

New Brunswick PNP (NBPNP) – Priority Occupations stream

Newfoundland and Labrador PNP (NLPNP) – Skilled Worker category

The NBPNP stream is limited to NOC codes 33102, 44101, and 42202. Importantly, NOC 44100 (Home child care providers) is not eligible under this stream.

Why IRCC closed the stream

IRCC has not issued a formal statement explaining the closure. However, available data suggests the decision is tied to a large backlog of caregiver applications.

As of September 11, 2025, IRCC reported an inventory of 34,400 applications under caregiver pilots, including legacy programs such as the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot.

The department intends to process only 14% (4,816 applications) this year. Between January 1 and September 11, 2025, Canada had already admitted 4,200 new permanent residents through caregiver pilots, leaving room for only about 600 more by year-end.

This falls well below the 2,750 new permanent residents originally planned under the HCWP in-Canada stream.

Overall, Canada has set a cap of 10,920 permanent residents in 2025 across all economic federal pilots. This number includes the Agri-Food Pilot, Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot, Start-up Visa Program, and Caregiver Pilots.

Another likely reason for the closure is IRCC’s growing emphasis on transitioning temporary residents within Canada to permanent residence.

This is consistent with recent Express Entry draws that prioritize the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and with federal instructions that provinces dedicate 75% of their nominations to candidates already in Canada.