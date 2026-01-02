Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the release of N650 million for the procurement and installation of a 15MVA power transformer as part of efforts to improve electricity supply across the state.

The approval was disclosed on Friday in Birnin Kebbi by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, during a media briefing on recent decisions of the state government.

According to the SSG, the intervention is aimed at easing the hardship faced by residents due to persistent and epileptic power supply, which has negatively affected households, businesses, and public services in the state.

What the government is saying

Bala-Tafida said the state government decided to intervene despite electricity distribution being the statutory responsibility of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO).

“While power distribution is within the purview of KAEDCO, the Kebbi Government deemed it expedient to step in to ease the suffering of residents caused by persistent power outages,” he said.

Bala-Tafida also revealed that, in addition to the N650 million approval, the state government provides a monthly financial support of N150 million to KAEDCO to enhance service delivery and ensure sustainable electricity supply in the state.

The SSG called on the residents to cooperate with the government and KAEDCO by promptly paying their electricity bills, stating that such cooperation would significantly contribute to sustaining improved power supply across the state.

What you should know

The Kebbi State Government, in October, approved the sum of N4.05 billion for the rehabilitation of seven General Hospitals across the state as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.

In the education sector, N1.4 billion was approved for the procurement of school furniture across various schools.

Additionally, the government allocated N900 million as a take-off grant for the newly established Kebbi State Bureau of Statistics, with Prof. Umar Usman appointed as the substantive Statistician-General.

The government also unveiled plans to strengthen its health sector by recruiting 500 additional health workers and absorbing 390 staff members of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) into the state’s workforce.

Kebbi State has long struggled with a critical shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

In February 2025, Governor of Kebbi state, Idris, said his administration has attracted over N330 billion in foreign investment as part of its commitment to developing tourism and preserving cultural heritage in the state.