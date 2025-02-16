Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State says his administration has attracted over N330 billion in foreign investment as part of its commitment to developing tourism and preserving cultural heritage in the state.

Idris made this statement on Saturday at the 2025 Rigata Annual Cultural Festival in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage, describing the Rigata festival as more than just a celebration but a testament to Kebbi’s rich history, vibrant culture, and the unity of its people.

“This festival showcases the beauty of our traditions, the strength of our community, and the spirit of our resilience. It is an opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our achievements, and reflect on our shared values,” he said.

Tourism and economic development in Kebbi

According to him, the festival plays a crucial role in promoting tourism and economic development in Kebbi, attracting visitors from near and far.

“We have created opportunities for local businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

“Our recent visit to China, aimed at attracting foreign investors, resulted in the signing of an agreement with reputable investors worth $200 million, equivalent to N330 billion,” he said.

On security, Idris stated that there had been a significant improvement in the security situation in Yauri due to the concerted efforts of the state government, allowing farmers to return to their farms.

“Within 15 months of this administration, we have reconstructed and rehabilitated Yauri township roads, built a mega school, renovated the Yauri Emirate’s palace, installed solar-powered streetlights, rehabilitated several mosques, and provided free agricultural inputs, among other initiatives,” he said.

Federal support for cultural preservation

Earlier, the Chairman of the Occasion, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, who is also the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, stated that leveraging cultural diversity to boost the economy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s policy thrust.

“Rigata is a Yauri cultural heritage aimed at leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

“The festival has earned international recognition, and the presence of tourists signifies that peace has returned to Kebbi,” he said.

History and evolution of the Rigata Festival

Providing a brief history of the festival, Sununu explained that it involves riverine maneuvers, including water sports and entertainment, and dates back 200 years.

“It was a display of the naval strength of the Gungu people, where Gungu warriors attacked the most dangerous hippopotamus on the River Niger.

“Warriors would board canoes of different sizes, armed with various weapons, to hunt the wild marine mammal.

“The water manoeuvres also served as a training exercise for upcoming Gungu warriors,” he said.

Sununu recalled that the arrival of Europeans led the colonial government to ban hippopotamus hunting to preserve the species.

“Afterwards, Rigata became a prestigious display of wealth, power, and influence during wedding ceremonies of highly placed households.

“The trend prevailed until the visit of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto, to Yelwan-Yauri, during which Rigata, alongside an agricultural show, was organized to honor the premier,” the minister narrated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Organising Committee, Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, described the festival as a significant milestone in celebrating and showcasing cultural heritage.