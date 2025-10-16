The Kebbi State Government has approved the sum of N4.05 billion for the rehabilitation of seven General Hospitals across the state as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.

The decision was announced by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Junaidu Marshall, shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nasir Idris in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Marshall said the benefiting hospitals are located in Kambaza, Suru, Kamba, Dirin-Daji, Kangiwa, Koko, and Yauri, adding that the move is part of the administration’s commitment to ensuring that medical facilities across Kebbi are upgraded and properly equipped.

He explained that 16 general hospitals had already been rehabilitated under the current administration, including Argungu General Hospital, which is now equipped with modern facilities. He added that hospitals in Zaga, Zuru, Bunza, Gulma, Bena, Jega, Shanga, and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi were either completed or undergoing similar upgrades.

The Attorney-General noted that the governor had pledged to rehabilitate and equip all 30 general hospitals in Kebbi State before the end of his tenure.

More insights

Beyond hospital projects, the council approved N570 million for the Kebbi Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) to register 45,000 vulnerable persons under the State Social Register. Each of the 225 wards will register at least 200 vulnerable individuals for affordable healthcare.

Marshall added that the state had provided its counterpart funding under the World Bank IMPACT project for rehabilitating 73 primary healthcare centres, with another 42 centres set for upgrade across local governments.

To improve access to essential medicines, the council approved N407.5 million as a take-off grant for the Kebbi State Drugs, Medical and Consumables Agency.

Outside the health sector, the council also approved N3 billion for the procurement of 2,000 power tillers under the Kaura Development Agenda (KADAGE) to boost mechanized farming.

In the education sector, N1.4 billion was approved for the procurement of school furniture across various schools. Additionally, the government allocated N900 million as a take-off grant for the newly established Kebbi State Bureau of Statistics, with Prof. Umar Usman appointed as the substantive Statistician-General.