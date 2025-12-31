Georgia will begin requiring all foreign tourists to carry health and accident insurance as a condition of entry starting Jan. 1, 2026, marking a significant shift in the country’s border policy and signalling growing pressure on its public healthcare system.

The regulation, outlined under amendments to Georgia’s Law on Tourism and published by the Foreign Ministry’s consular department, applies to visitors of every nationality and for trips of any duration.

Under the rule, travellers must be prepared to show proof of insurance either on paper or in digital format at airports, land borders or seaports. The document must be written in Georgian or English.

What the policy says

Officials say the policy is straightforward; visitors will need coverage of at least 30,000 Georgian lari (roughly $11,000), enough to finance emergency medical care, hospitalization or treatment related to accidents during their stay. Insurance purchased either from Georgian companies or from international providers will be accepted, so long as the policy meets the government’s criteria.

Georgian authorities insist the rule is not intended to deter tourism, a sector central to the country’s economy. Rather, they argue it will improve safety for visitors and prevent public hospitals from absorbing the costs of treating uninsured foreigners. Local officials say that, in recent years, emergency cases involving tourists have strained resources and created confusion over responsibility for medical bills.

The law also establishes strict standards for what the insurance policy must include. Required details range from the identities of the contracting parties to the duration of coverage and the geographic zone covered, which must explicitly list Georgia. Policies covering only part of a trip, or omitting arrival and departure dates, may be deemed invalid.

Exemptions to the law

There are exemptions. Diplomats, international organization staff, and certain categories of foreign officials will not be subject to the rule.

Drivers transporting goods and passengers across borders as part of international logistics operations are also excluded, consistent with Georgia’s existing agreements and diplomatic practice.

For most travelers, however, the change means that insurance will join passports, tickets and, where required, visas on the checklist of documents needed before boarding a flight.

Georgian authorities recommend purchasing coverage in advance to avoid delays or refusal of entry.

The shift comes as Georgia continues to promote itself as one of the more accessible destinations in its region. Citizens of more than 90 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and European Union member states, may enter without a visa and remain for up to a year. For others, an electronic visa system introduced in 2015 offers digital processing, typically within days.

With the new mandate, Georgia joins a growing list of countries linking entry to proof of medical coverage, a trend that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic as nations reassessed the financial risks of hosting uninsured travelers.

Backstory

The insurance requirement is taking shape alongside other border and residency policy changes.

As previously reported by Nairametrics, Georgia will introduce its first formal work permit system for most foreign nationals who are employed or self-employed in the country beginning March 1, 2026.

The rule will apply to foreign employees, freelancers and consultants, with employers responsible for securing permits for staff. Permanent residents will be exempt, along with refugees, asylum seekers and holders of certain investment residence permits.

Those already working in the country before March 1 will have until Jan. 1, 2027, to comply. Processing times are expected to take up to 30 days, though officials have not clarified how stringent approvals will be.

Georgia’s entry system remains comparatively liberal, however, including the continued use of digital visas. Available to several dozen countries, the e-Visa is generally issued within a few days for short-term tourist stays, at a moderate cost typically ranging from $20 to $40 depending on the category.