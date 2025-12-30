The Lagos State Government has cancelled the 2025 edition of the Greater Lagos Fiesta, which was scheduled to hold on December 31, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

According to the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the cancellation and encouraged Lagosians to spend the period in personal prayers for peace, prosperity, and collective wellbeing.

The decision marks a departure from the state’s tradition of hosting large-scale end-of-year celebrations to usher in the New Year.

What the government is saying

Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that instead of the Greater Lagos Fiesta, also known as Countdown 2026, residents should dedicate the period to praying for Nigeria, Lagos State, and its people.

He urged Lagosians to pray for continued prosperity, good leadership, peace, productivity, and general wellbeing across the state.

The Governor also extended New Year goodwill messages to residents, expressing optimism about the year ahead.

According to him, 2026 holds great promise for both Lagos State and Nigeria, with the administration committed to redoubling efforts to deliver improved outcomes for residents.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear State a happy and prosperous new year,” the Governor said.

“I want to assure you all that the year 2026 will be a better year for us in the State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the good for the residents of the state.”

What this means

The cancellation of the 2025 edition reflects a significant policy choice by the Lagos State Government, particularly given the scale and economic activity typically associated with the event.

It also comes at a time when the country is battling rising insecurity, but mostly in the northern part of the country.

For residents and businesses that benefit from the fiesta—such as event vendors, performers, and hospitality operators—the decision may have huge impacts, as many may have invested in preparations for the event with the hope of recouping their investments at the event.

What you should know

The Greater Lagos Fiesta is an annual end-of-year celebration organised by the Lagos State Government to mark the transition into a new year.

Traditionally held across multiple locations in the state, the event features live music performances, cultural displays, fireworks, and public entertainment, attracting thousands of residents and visitors.

Over the years, the fiesta has also served as a platform to promote tourism, the creative industry, and the state’s night-time economy, while offering free entertainment to Lagosians.

Earlier this year, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, revealed that the State spent about N8.5 billion to sponsor over 143 festivals and events last year.