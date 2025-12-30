The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of placing revenue generation above the welfare and well-being of Nigerians, following the Federal Government’s insistence on proceeding with the commencement of the new Tax Act on January 1, 2026, despite alleged discrepancies in its gazetted provisions.

The opposition party renewed its call for the suspension of the Act’s commencement date, citing widespread public outrage over what it described as the “illegal insertion” of provisions earlier removed by the National Assembly.

The position was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

What the PDP is saying

According to the PDP, Nigerians from different sectors have expressed strong displeasure over discrepancies between the harmonised version of the Tax Act passed by lawmakers and the version subsequently gazetted.

“Nigerians across all walks of life have loudly voiced their displeasure over the smuggling in of very dangerous provisions which were expunged earlier by the Parliament,” the party said.

The PDP noted that citizens have demanded a thorough investigation to determine who carried out the alleged insertions and how they were introduced into the final document.

“Nigerians have demanded a thorough investigation of this anomaly and sought to know who carried out the illegal insertion and how it was done,” the statement added.

Finance over welfare

The PDP argued that the controversy surrounding the Tax Act is consistent with what it described as a pattern of governance since Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

“This Tinubu Presidency has always prioritised finance over the welfare and well-being of Nigerians from its inception in 2023,” the party said.

It cited the removal of fuel subsidy as an example, describing the policy’s announcement and implementation as reckless.

“The reckless way it announced and implemented the removal of subsidy immediately impacted the economy of the country and caused ordinary Nigerians to suffer irreparable economic damage,” the PDP added.

‘President is an employee of the people’

The opposition party reminded President Tinubu of his responsibility to the electorate, urging him to listen to public concerns rather than what it described as the narrow interests of those around him.

“In this instance, the President should remember that he is an employee of the people and, therefore, should listen to his employers,” the statement said.

The PDP also referenced the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, noting that Tinubu won with less than 40 per cent of the total votes cast.

Call for suspension of Tax Act commencement

The PDP concluded by reiterating its demand for the suspension of the Tax Act’s commencement date until a full investigation is conducted.

“Consequently, we reiterate our earlier call for the suspension of the commencement date of the Tax Act, pending the conclusion of a thorough investigation,” the party said.

It warned that public trust in the law-making process would be eroded if doubts over the legitimacy of the law persisted.

“Obedience to laws in a democracy is directly linked to the belief that elected legislators have deliberated upon and approved them,” the statement noted.

“A mere suspicion, let alone a confirmed fact, that unapproved sections have been smuggled into a law with the capacity to affect all Nigerians is sufficient reason to suspend its commencement.”

The party insisted that failure to act would further confirm its claim that the administration values revenue above citizens.

What you should know

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, President Tinubu had reaffirmed that Nigeria’s newly enacted tax reform laws will be implemented according to their established timelines, despite concerns raised by lawmakers over alleged discrepancies in some gazetted provisions.

Tinubu described the reforms as transformative, insisting they are designed to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal architecture rather than impose additional burdens on citizens.