President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws as scheduled, rejecting growing calls for their suspension amid public debate.

The president made this known in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

The President said the reforms, some of which took effect on June 26, 2025, while others are due to commence on January 1, 2026, are central to rebuilding Nigeria’s fiscal framework and will not be halted.

Tinubu described the tax reforms as a long-term intervention aimed at fairness, competitiveness and economic sustainability, rather than an attempt to impose additional tax burdens on Nigerians.

What the President is saying

Tinubu said the reforms represent a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to reset Nigeria’s tax system and strengthen the country’s fiscal foundation.

“The new tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26, 2025, and the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will continue as planned,” the President said.

He stressed that the laws were not designed to raise taxes but to support a structural reset, promote harmonisation across the tax system, and protect dignity while strengthening the social contract between the government and citizens.

The President’s statement comes amid sustained public discourse and criticism over alleged changes to certain provisions of the newly enacted tax laws, with some stakeholders calling for a pause in implementation.

“Our administration is aware of the public discourse surrounding alleged changes to some provisions of the recently enacted tax laws.

“No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process. Absolute trust is built over time through making the right decisions, not through premature, reactive measures,” Tinubu said.

What this means

Tinubu’s firm stance signals that the Federal Government is unwilling to reverse or delay its tax reform agenda, viewing consistency and policy certainty as critical to building public trust and economic stability.

By pushing ahead with the reforms, the administration aims to establish a tax system that supports shared responsibility, boosts investor confidence and underpins long-term prosperity, even as debates around specific provisions continue.

What you should know

The four laws at the centre of the controversy are the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

Signed into law by President Tinubu on June 26, 2025, the Acts are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026, and represent a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system.