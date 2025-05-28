The Lagos State Government has revealed that it spent about N8.5 billion to sponsor over 143 festivals and events within the past year.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office in his second term on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Benson-Awoyinka said this initiative by the state government was aimed at reshaping the creative and tourism landscape of the state.

Shaking creative, tourism landscape

The Commissioner said, “Through the ministry, the Creative Arts Department sponsored the festival with the sum of approximately N8,475,238,265 billion.

“The ministry stands as a key driver in shaping the creative and tourism landscape, tasked with developing, implementing, and promoting policies that unlock the full potential of the state’s vibrant culture, rich heritage, and thriving hospitality sector.”

She said that the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and Lagos State Films and Videos Censors Board complemented the efforts of the ministry in fulfilling its mandates.

She said, “Over the past year, we have expanded our reach, deepened strategic partnerships both locally and internationally, and delivered impactful initiatives that not only showcase the beauty and diversity of Lagos but also empower our youth and creative entrepreneurs.

“Today, I am proud to present the key achievements and milestones recorded by the ministry in the last 12 months, proof of this administration’s unwavering commitment to making Lagos the creative and tourism capital of Africa.’’

Government interventions, achievements in Arts, Culture, Tourism

Speaking on the state government’s impactful achievements, Benson-Awoyinka said that the ministry continued to prioritise regular engagement with key stakeholders to assess the state of the tourism sector.

She said it also explored viable avenues for governmental intervention, adding that the ministry also issued endorsement letters to over 124 creative stakeholders to support their efforts in seeking sponsorship for their various initiatives.

She noted, “This robust investment reflects the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to positioning Lagos as the leading hub for arts, culture, and entertainment in Africa.

“The supported initiatives span community festivals, cultural showcases, entertainment events, fashion weeks, art exhibitions, industry engagements, youth empowerment platforms, and global tourism summits.

“Each initiative contributes significantly to cultural preservation, economic stimulation, job creation, tourism inflow, and global media visibility, reinforcing Lagos’s brand as a dynamic creative capital and one of the continent’s most vibrant cultural destinations.’’

She listed sponsored events, programmes, and festivals to include, Brazilian Descendant Arts & Culture Association (BDACA), Lagos Shopping Festival, Twin Fest Africana, Groove and Food Festival, Nigeria Soup Festival, TM Perfume Launch, and Sango World Festival.

Others are Kenny Saint Ogungbe Concert, Go Culture, Ede Mi Asa Mi Festival, Africa Fashion Designers Award, NCCH Adire & Food Festival, Wear Nigeria Fashion Exhibition, Night of Tribute for Late Dejumo Lewis, Kurunmi: The Stage Play, and Inter-Schools Cultural Quiz.

Benson-Awoyinka said, “As part of its efforts to preserve Lagos’ rich cultural legacy, the government revived the historic Fanti Carnival in April 2025.

“The event, which celebrates Afro-Brazilian heritage, was held at the Remembrance Arcade on Lagos Island and attracted thousands of local and international tourists.

“The revival of the Fanti Carnival honours the legacy of Afro-Brazilians who returned to Lagos in the 19th century and showcases the enduring cultural fusion that defines our identity.’’

The Commissioner said the ministry also undertook the restoration of 30 heritage monuments, with 11 already completed.

She said that efforts to rebuild critical cultural infrastructure are underway, including the reconstruction of the Lagos Theatre in Oregun, which was destroyed during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

She said, “In November 2024, the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History was launched, drawing high-profile visitors such as Crowned Princess Victoria of Sweden and American cultural delegations.

“Lagos is increasingly on the global map. From hosting BBC Studios executives to meeting with CNN’s Richard Quest and Global Tourism Head Zara Driss at the World Travel Market in London, our message is clear.’’

She said the ministry had partnered with top-tier creative academies: Del-York Creative Academy, EbonyLife Creative Academy, and the African Film Academy, to train over 10,000 youths in film production, animation, screenwriting, and sound design.

She added that Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board had also issued over 1,100 permits to filmmakers and actively engaged in digital content regulation conferences to uphold industry standards.