The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday confirmed that it engaged and cooperated with the United States following its military airstrikes against terrorist targets in the country’s North West region.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, titled “Nigeria–United States Security Cooperation and Intelligence Collaboration Hits at Terrorist Targets in Nigeria.”

The development signals a renewed wave of military cooperation between Nigeria and foreign partners, particularly amid debates among analysts over whether Nigerian airspace can be accessed without the country’s approval.

United States President Donald Trump had earlier announced that he authorised a “powerful and deadly strike” against an ISIS terrorist base in Northwest Nigeria.

What FG is saying

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirmed that “Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism.”

The statement added that the cooperation has resulted in “precision airstrikes against terrorist targets in the North West.”

The Ministry clarified that the engagement is in line with established international practice and bilateral understandings. It noted that the cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.

“Terrorist violence in any form—whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities—remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the statement partly read.

The Federal Government emphasised that it will continue to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats.

The Ministry also stressed that the government is strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

It assured that it will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels.

More Insights

The US Department of War also confirmed the federal government’s cooperation resulting in the military action.

It highlighted that the motive remains targeting terrorists around the world.

“Grateful for Nigerian government support and cooperation,” the department added.

What you should know

The U.S. military airstrikes were announced by President Trump via his Truth Social account, where he stated that the U.S. Department of War executed “numerous perfect strikes” targeting extremists.

The post, published shortly after midnight on Boxing Day, came as many Nigerians retired after Christmas celebrations.

It also followed a terrorist bombing earlier in the day at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, which prompted calls for increased vigilance by the Nigerian Army.

The latest strike follows repeated warnings from President Trump over alleged religiously motivated violence in Nigeria.

In November, Trump publicly threatened military intervention and directed the U.S. Department of Defense to prepare for potential action in Nigeria.

He also accused the Nigerian government of failing to curb what he described as the “mass slaughter” of Christians, threatening to withdraw all aid and assistance unless immediate steps were taken.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” defending Nigeria’s constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and the government’s efforts to protect all faiths.

President Tinubu also declared a national security emergency and ordered an immediate overhaul of the country’s law enforcement and security architecture, leading to the replacement of service chiefs and the appointment of a new Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa.