The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the bomb explosion that occurred in Borno State on Christmas Eve, describing the incident as further evidence of the federal government’s failure to protect lives and property.

In a Wednesday statement, PDP spokesperson Ini Ememobong sympathized with victims’ families and called for urgent action on worsening national insecurity.

The party’s statement comes amid a recent rise in insecurity across the country.

What the PDP said

Condemning the attack, Ememobong said the incident demonstrated the growing security challenges facing Nigerians and the inability of the government to fulfil its core responsibility of protecting citizens.

“The news of an explosion in a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri is another sad reminder of the rising insecurity that has become the unfortunate contemporary reality that Nigerians face,” he said.

“This is totally unacceptable; the irreducible minimum the government should offer its people is the protection of lives and property. This administration has failed woefully in this respect and should rise to the occasion rather than resort to rhetoric and playing politics with security,” he added.

No group has claimed responsibility, but similar past attacks in Borno have been linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP.

The PDP warned that repeated attacks on places of worship pose a serious threat to religious freedom and social cohesion, particularly in a country with deep religious and cultural diversity.

“We commiserate with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this senseless attack. No one should lose their life while worshipping God,” the party said.

He cautioned that unchecked violence in places of worship could violate Nigerians’ constitutional right to freely practise their faith and foster fear that undermines national unity.

The opposition party called on both the federal and state governments to urgently strengthen security measures, especially during the festive season when public gatherings increase.

According to Ememobong, Nigerians deserve more than assurances and political statements, urging authorities to deploy concrete and effective security strategies on the ground.

Backstory

An explosion struck a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday evening during Maghrib prayers.

The blast reportedly occurred at a mosque in Gamboru Market around 6:00 p.m., as worshippers gathered for evening prayers.

Several people were said to have been killed or injured, though the exact number of casualties had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

What you should know

In early November, the United States military reportedly developed a range of contingency plans for potential military action in Nigeria following a directive from President Donald Trump.

While Nigeria’s government rejects claims of targeted Christian persecution, it continues to face rising insecurity driven by terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts.