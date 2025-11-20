The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for cancelling his planned trip to South Africa and Angola, describing the move as “the latest and boldest example of tokenism” in the face of escalating insecurity across the country.

In a statement issued and posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, mnipr, the PDP said the President’s decision, widely perceived as a show of sympathy following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and fresh violent attacks in Kwara, amounts to a “mere perfunctory gesture” that does nothing to address the worsening security crisis.

According to the statement, “The announcement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s @officialABAT cancellation of his planned trip to South Africa and Angola stands as the latest and boldest example of tokenism. While the decision may appear to be in sympathy with the kidnapping of the Maga schoolgirls and the escalating insecurity across the country, particularly in northern Nigeria, it remains a mere perfunctory gesture and nothing more.”

The PDP stressed that as Commander-in-Chief, the President should not remain “in the comfort of the Presidential Villa” at a time when 25 schoolgirls remain abducted with their whereabouts still unknown.

“He must demonstrate leadership by leading from the front, as true leaders do in moments of grave national challenge,” the party challenged.

The statement further cautioned the Presidency that Nigerians are weary of “symbolism and theatrics” in the face of rising violence, kidnapping, and banditry.

“What the nation urgently requires is decisive leadership, strategic action, and effective support for the security forces, especially those at the front lines, rather than cosmetic efforts designed to score political points,” the party said.

What you should know

On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that President Tinubu postponed his scheduled trips to the 20th G20 Summit and the 7th AU–EU Summit, holding in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, citing “security breaches” in Kebbi and Kwara States.

According to a statement issued to that effect by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the President is awaiting additional security briefings on the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

In early November, the United States military has developed a range of contingency plans for potential military action in Nigeria following a directive from President Donald Trump.

While Nigeria’s government rejects claims of targeted Christian persecution, it continues to face rising insecurity driven by terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts.