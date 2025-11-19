President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has postponed his scheduled trips to the 20th G20 Summit and the 7th AU–EU Summit, holding in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, citing “security breaches” in Kebbi and Kwara States.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on November 19, 2025, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, titled “President Tinubu Postpones Trip to G20 and AU–EU Summits for Further Security Briefings, Directs Military, Police to Deploy More Men to Kwara.”

According to the statement, the President is awaiting additional security briefings on the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

Security breaches

Onanuga revealed that, in response to a request from the Governor of Kwara State, President Tinubu has ordered the deployment of additional security personnel to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area, and instructed the police to pursue the bandits who carried out the attack.

“Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure,” the statement partly reads.

The official stressed that the President is also awaiting updates from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who visited Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding the Kwara incident.

President Tinubu reiterated his directive to security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the 24 abducted schoolgirls and ensure their safe return.

Backstory

President Tinubu was scheduled to depart Abuja today for the 20th G20 Summit in South Africa, followed by the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda.

However, widespread reactions to recent killings across parts of the country necessitated the postponement.

Meanwhile, Nigerian military authorities have visited Kebbi State for an on-the-spot assessment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, the current G20 President, extended the invitation to President Tinubu for this year’s summit.

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had also invited Tinubu to participate in the 2024 summit in Rio de Janeiro during Brazil’s presidency of the group.

The G20 Summit, scheduled for November 22–23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, is expected to convene leaders of the world’s major economies, as well as representatives from the European Union, the African Union, global financial institutions, and other strategic partners.