The Lagos State government has announced that it will name and shame hospitality operators who fail to honor earlier reservations made before the Detty December festive rush.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this during an interview on TVC on Monday.

The announcement comes amid reports of unprecedented hikes in prices in the hospitality sector, where some operators prioritize new clients willing to pay more instead of honoring prior commitments.

The governor warned that such practices damage Lagos’ reputation as a hospitable and safe destination for residents and visitors.

What the Lagos state governor is saying

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the government is aware of pre-Detty December booking breaches. Last Thursday, he met with around 250 hospitality operators, including hotels, restaurants, and clubs, at the Marina.

The discussion focused on operators ignoring bookings made months in advance or hiking prices because new clients were willing to pay more. The governor said these practices damage both Lagos’ reputation and individual business branding.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that operators who ignore prior commitments will be named and shamed and face government action.

“If someone has booked your hotel, Airbnb, or restaurant months in advance and you suddenly change terms because somebody else wants to pay more, that is losing the branding.

“Not only are we going to name and shame people that are going to be doing this, but the government is also going to come really hard on them,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor added that short-term gains during Detty December should not harm a business’s reputation for the remaining 11 months. Consistent hospitality, he said, is key to Lagos’ image.

Reporting and repercussions

The governor also outlined the steps citizens and visitors should take if they encounter such breaches.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to report violations to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State Safety Commission, or Lagos State Consumer Protection.

“If you can prove that a commitment was made, let us know. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Lagos State Safety Commission, and Lagos State Consumer Protection have been well briefed. People should speak up so we can first correct them and let the full arm of the law act, because we are not going to take this,” he said.

He warned that operators who disregard their obligations will be publicly named and shamed, and the government will apply the full force of regulatory measures to ensure compliance.

According to Sanwo-Olu, this approach is intended to protect consumers, preserve Lagos’ image as Africa’s entertainment capital, and maintain trust in the city’s hospitality sector.

What you should know

The Detty December festive rush in Lagos has grown increasingly popular over the past few years, attracting Nigerians from the diaspora, other African nationals, and international visitors.

In 2024, Lagos recorded 18,273 international tourist arrivals, up from 16,798 in 2023 and 14,357 in 2022. The season generated $71.6 million in revenue, with hotels contributing $44 million and short-let apartments adding $13 million, highlighting Lagos’ position as a leading hub for tourism and entertainment in Africa.

Ahead of the 2025 pre-Detty December festivities, reports indicated that hospitality prices had surged, with some operators failing to honor bookings made months in advance because “hot money” was available and clients were willing to pay more.

Industry observers warn that high operating costs, poor service delivery, and weak coordination could put pressure on the December tourism economy.

Femi Fadina, National President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), noted that luxury pricing paired with average service quality risks driving visitors to competing African destinations, underlining the need for regulatory oversight and fair practices.