Nigeria’s fast-growing Detty December tourism economy is facing mounting pressure from high operating costs, poor service delivery, and weak coordination across the tourism value chain, according to the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN).

Femi Fadina, National President of the ATPN, warned that the December travel rush largely driven by diaspora Nigerians and international tourists may struggle to sustain momentum this year, even before peak activities begin.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Fadina said the sector is increasingly characterised by luxury pricing attached to average service quality, a mismatch that risks pushing visitors to competing African destinations.

What he said

“Detty December did not become a global phenomenon because Nigeria had a well-structured tourism framework,” Fadina said. “It grew despite the absence of one. Unfortunately, operators are now attempting to extract a year’s profit within a single month.”

According to him, hotels, short-let operators, airlines, transport providers, and event organisers have significantly raised prices during the festive season without corresponding improvements in customer experience.

This, he noted, is compounded by persistent challenges including poor customer service, unreliable transportation, traffic congestion, and inconsistent security arrangements, all of which weaken Nigeria’s competitiveness.

Fadina pointed to Ghana, South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic as emerging beneficiaries of Nigeria’s missteps. These markets, he said, are offering better-coordinated tourism experiences, clearer pricing structures, and stronger public-private collaboration positioning themselves as attractive alternatives for December travel.

What you should know

While Nigeria enjoys a first-mover advantage in December tourism, Fadina warned that the country is rapidly losing its value advantage. Without corrective measures, he said, Nigeria risks pricing itself out of the market it created.

A key concern raised by the ATPN is the absence of a seasonal pricing policy and a lack of incentives for operators who invest in safety, quality, and service excellence. Fadina also criticised the absence of a coordinated national events calendar and a tourism development blueprint that aligns transportation, security, hospitality, and entertainment planning.

From a policy perspective, he urged government agencies and private sector stakeholders to collaborate on pricing guidelines, minimum service standards, and integrated planning frameworks. He also called for incentives that reward long-term investment in infrastructure and customer experience rather than short-term profit maximisation.

As Detty December continues to attract international attention and spending, industry stakeholders warn that sustainability not hype will determine whether Nigeria can retain its leadership in Africa’s festive tourism economy. Without structural reforms, the economic gains associated with December tourism may increasingly shift to better-organised regional competitors.