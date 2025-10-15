The Lagos State Government has said it recorded 18,273 international tourist arrivals in 2024, up from 16,798 in 2023 and 14,357 in 2022.

The figure was revealed on Tuesday in Ikeja during a Public Policy Engagement Session with ministries and agencies in the entertainment and tourism sector, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The event was organised by the Policy Analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation Department under the Cabinet Office.

The government also reaffirmed its goal of increasing tourism receipts to $5.1 billion by 2040, as outlined in the Lagos State Tourism Master Plan (2020–2040).

Speaking at the session, the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said the engagement was aimed at reviewing progress in implementing the state’s entertainment and tourism agenda. She was represented by Kehinde Gbajumo, Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office.

More insights

Providing further insights, the Head of the Policy Analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation Department, Oladele Oyatope, said discussions at the session centred on the fifth pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, which focuses on entertainment and tourism.

He explained that the Lagos State Tourism Master Plan and Policy document serve as key tools for measuring progress in the sector, setting benchmarks for visitor numbers, revenue generation, and overall sectoral performance.

According to him, Lagos must intensify efforts in branding, advocacy, and destination marketing to enhance global awareness and attract more international tourists.

Oyatope added that his department plays a central role in collecting and analysing data across ministries and agencies to evaluate the impact of government initiatives, particularly those related to tourism growth, cultural promotion, and creative industry development.

What you should know

Data from the Lagos State Detty December 2024/2025 Report showed that the December 2024 festive season, a period that attracts large numbers of domestic and international tourists, generated about $71.6 million in tourism-related revenue.

Hotels accounted for about $44 million, while short-let apartments contributed roughly $13 million. The report linked the spending increase to the influx of visitors attending year-end cultural and entertainment events across the city.

At the national level, Nigeria recorded over 1.2 million international visitors and three million domestic trips in 2023, representing a 20% increase from the previous year. The tourism sector contributed 3.65% (about $17.3 billion) to GDP in 2022 and supported around 1.9 million jobs.

The government attributed this growth to improved domestic travel, the expansion of youth-led tourism ventures, and increased digital engagement promoting local destinations.