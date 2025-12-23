Flight tracking data indicates that the United States has been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over Nigeria since late November.

The missions, operated by contractor aircraft, highlight growing security cooperation between Washington and Abuja following high-level meetings last month.

According to a Reuters report, the aircraft typically departs from Accra, Ghana, flies over Nigerian territory, and returns to Ghana’s capital.

The operations come amid mounting security concerns in Nigeria and diplomatic pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Contractor aircraft linked to US military

The surveillance jet is operated by Mississippi-based Tenax Aerospace, a company specializing in special-mission aircraft and closely tied to the U.S. military.

Flight data shows the Gulfstream V aircraft was spotted at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida on November 7 before flying to Ghana on November 24. Since then, it has conducted near-daily missions over Nigeria.

Background to the surveillance missions

The flights follow Trump’s November warning that Washington could consider military intervention in Nigeria, citing Abuja’s alleged failure to halt violence against Christian communities.

The surveillance activity also comes months after a U.S. missionary pilot was kidnapped in neighboring Niger, underscoring regional instability.

Analysts point to strategic shift

Liam Karr, Africa team lead at the Critical Threats Project of the American Enterprise Institute, said the flights suggest Washington is rebuilding its intelligence capacity in West Africa.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen a resumption of intelligence and surveillance flights in Nigeria,” Karr noted, adding that Accra serves as a logistics hub for U.S. military operations in Africa.

The move follows Niger’s decision last year to expel U.S. forces from a major air base and deepen ties with Russia.

US officials confirm but stay guarded

A former U.S. official told Reuters the aircraft is among several surveillance assets relocated to Ghana in November.

Missions reportedly include efforts to locate the kidnapped pilot and monitor militant groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

A current U.S. official confirmed the flights but declined further comment, citing diplomatic sensitivities. Another administration official said Washington continues to work with Nigeria to address religious violence and terrorism.

The Pentagon, in a statement, acknowledged “productive meetings” with Nigerian officials but refused to discuss intelligence operations.

Nigeria’s response

Nigeria’s government has consistently rejected claims that violence specifically targets Christians, insisting that armed groups attack both Muslims and Christians. Officials describe the crisis as complex and multifaceted.

Nevertheless, Abuja has agreed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with Washington.

A Nigerian security source said the deployment of U.S. air assets was finalized during a November 20 meeting between National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Nigeria’s military spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment, while Ghana’s deputy defense minister also remained silent.

