President Donald Trump, has signed a proclamation expanding its travel ban and further restricting nationals of seven more countries, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders, from entering the United States (US).

The proclamation also includes partial restrictions and entry limitations on nationals from 15 additional countries.

This disclosure is contained in a fact sheet titled “President Donald J. Trump Further Restricts and Limits the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States”, seen on White House website and issued on December 16, 2025.

Its states that the restrictions are placed on nationals from countries deemed high-risk due to “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that threaten U.S. national security and public safety.

The US government in the proclamation continues full restrictions and entry limitations on nationals from the original 12 high-risk countries under Proclamation 10949: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The five additional countries with full restrictions and entry limitations include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, along with individuals holding Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents. Laos and Sierra Leone, previously subject to partial restrictions, now face full restrictions.

Nigeria added to the list

The Proclamation continues partial restrictions of nationals from 4 of the 7 original high-risk countries namely Burundi, Cuba, Togo, and Venezuela.

It adds partial restrictions and entry limitations on 15 additional countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

This is a developing story…