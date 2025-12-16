The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has slammed the planned reactivation of the tinted glass permit enforcement by the Nigeria Police Force, describing it as a brazen revenue-generating drive.

The Association said this becomes more worrisome coming from an agency that is not legally empowered to collect taxes or levies.

The NBA made the assertion in a statement responding to a December 15, 2025 press release by the police announcing that enforcement of the suspended tinted glass permit policy would resume from January 2, 2026.

Concerns over private collection of fees

According to the association, the move raises serious questions about transparency, legality, and adherence to due process.

The association said it was particularly troubling that funds collected under the permit scheme are reportedly paid into the account of a private entity, a development it described as inconsistent with public finance principles and Nigeria’s constitutional framework.

The NBA argued that the Nigeria Police Force is established as a law enforcement agency and not as a revenue-generating institution, warning that the permit regime effectively imposes a financial obligation on citizens without clear constitutional or statutory backing.

The NBA warned that enforcement of the policy could worsen extortion and disorder on Nigerian roads, citing the police’s history of bribery, harassment, and abuse of power.

It also argued that the additional levy would deepen financial hardship for Nigerians already facing rising living costs.

“The permit policy undermines Nigeria’s tax reforms, which will come into effect in January 2026, in that it will add to the multiplicity of taxes and taxing agencies in Nigeria, as well as the high corporate tax burden on businesses,” the NBA stated.

From an economic perspective, the association said the permit fee adds another layer to Nigeria’s complex tax environment, portraying the country as an increasingly difficult place to do business.

Background to the tinted glass permit controversy

The policy was first introduced in April 2025 by the Inspector General of Police, requiring motorists to obtain annual permits for tinted vehicle windows through an online platform. Enforcement was initially scheduled to begin on June 1, 2025, before being postponed to October 2 following public outcry.

During the period, reports of harassment, extortion, and alleged civil rights violations, especially involving young Nigerians, became widespread, intensifying opposition to the policy.

In response, the NBA, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 2, 2025. The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, challenges the legality and constitutionality of the tinted glass permit policy.

The association is asking the court to determine whether the police have the authority to impose fees on motorists under the guise of enforcing the policy, as well as the validity of the legal instruments relied upon by the police.

According to the NBA, the Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act of 1991, which forms the basis of the policy, is a military-era decree that does not meet democratic standards under the 1999 Constitution.

The association also questioned whether the National Assembly had the legislative competence to enact the law.

What you should know

While announcing the resumption of enforcement on Monday, the Nigeria Police said the decision followed a review of escalating security concerns.

According to the Force, there has been an increase in the use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass to facilitate crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent offences.

The Force noted that criminals had exploited the enforcement gap to conceal their identities, making the resumption of enforcement urgent and necessary to strengthen public safety.