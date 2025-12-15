The Nigeria Police Force has announced that it will resume nationwide enforcement of the tinted glass permit from January 2, 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday by CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, anipr, mipra, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the police, the decision follows a review of escalating security concerns, particularly the increasing use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass to facilitate crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent offences.

The Force noted that criminals had exploited the enforcement gap to conceal their identities, making the resumption of enforcement urgent and necessary to strengthen public safety.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public of the planned resumption of the enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the final determination of the matter currently before the court. This decision follows a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens,” the statement read in part.

It added, “In view of this, the Nigeria Police Force has found it both necessary and urgent to resume full enforcement as a proactive measure to safeguard our communities. Consequently, enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit will resume on 2nd January, 2026.”

More insights

The Force clarified that no court order barred it from enforcing the tinted glass law, noting that enforcement was earlier suspended to allow motorists sufficient time to regularise their documentation in the interest of public convenience and transparency.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, assured the public that the renewed enforcement would be carried out professionally, with respect for citizens’ rights and in strict compliance with existing laws, while reaffirming the Force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Motorists who require tinted glass for legitimate reasons were advised to apply through approved channels and ensure full compliance ahead of the resumption date.

What you should know

Ahead of the January 2, 2026 enforcement date, the Nigeria Police Force had previously suspended tinted glass permit enforcement on October 9, 2025, following a meeting between IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and a NBA delegation led by President Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, to address enforcement concerns and improve police–bar collaboration.

Enforcement had initially been scheduled for August 11, 2025, later shifted to October 2, 2025. The Police had earlier halted tinted glass permit issuance in June 2022 to prevent criminal misuse.

In February 2024, the Force announced plans to resume issuance under a revamped digital permit system, supported by nationwide training for ICT and enforcement officers.

The new system features QR codes, unique serial numbers, and digital holograms to prevent forgery, with applications processed exclusively via www.possap.gov.ng.

Applicants must provide NIN and TIN details, biometric data, and undergo background checks; approved permits are issued digitally within 72 hours.