The Nigeria Police Force has temporarily suspended enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991.

The Force announced this in a statement on Thursday, 9 October 2025, citing the pending Motion on Notice at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

The decision followed a meeting between the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by President Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, which focused on enforcement of the law and ways to strengthen collaboration between the Police and the Bar.

The statement noted that while no court order currently bars enforcement, the Police chose to pause application of the law out of consideration for the public and respect for the NBA.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has received a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The visit, which centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, by the Force, provided an opportunity for robust deliberations on issues of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the Police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

“The Nigeria Police Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians, and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025, at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The suspension gives vehicle owners time to regularise documentation and comply with laws regulating tinted windows.

In the meantime, all vehicle owners are urged to regularise their vehicle documentation and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

To enhance ongoing cooperation, the Nigeria Police Force and the NBA have inaugurated a joint committee aimed at improving collaboration between the two institutions in the administration of justice.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the Force’s commitment to enforcing all laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for citizens’ rights while maintaining effective partnerships with key stakeholders.

What you should know

Enforcement of the tinted glass permit requirement was originally set to begin on August 11, 2025, later extended to October 2, 2025, but has now been temporarily suspended by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police had halted tinted glass permit issuance in June 2022 to prevent criminal misuse.

In February 2024, the Force announced plans to lift the suspension with stricter controls, including nationwide training for ICT and enforcement officers to implement a new digital permit system.

The revamped system features QR codes, unique serial numbers, and digital holograms to prevent forgery, with applications processed exclusively via www.possap.gov.ng.

Applicants must provide NIN and TIN verification, biometric data, and undergo background checks; approved permits are issued digitally within 72 hours.