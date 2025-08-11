The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has extended the grace period for enforcing the tinted glass permit requirement to October 2, 2025, moving the deadline from its earlier date.

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, approved the shift following a surge in applications through the official portal, the Force announced in a statement on Monday.

The extension is aimed at allowing more time for thorough scrutiny of applications to ensure that only eligible and qualified individuals receive permits, in line with national security considerations.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has approved a further extension of the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows, with the new enforcement date now set for 2nd October, 2025.

“This decision follows a significant surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive,” the statement read in part.

The police said the extra time would also be used to improve both digital and physical verification processes to preserve the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse.

The statement reiterated that the only authorized platform for applications remains possap.gov.ng, warning the public to avoid unofficial channels.

Citizens were further urged to report cases of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing to the police through the dedicated hotline 08147818871.

According to the Force, the decision reflects its commitment to balancing public convenience with robust security measures for the safety of all Nigerians.

What you should know

The enforcement of the tinted glass permit requirement was initially scheduled to begin on August 11, 2025, but was extended to October 2, 2025, on the same day enforcement was meant to commence.

The Nigeria Police Force had suspended the issuance of tinted glass permits in June 2022 to curb criminal misuse.

In February 2024, the Police announced plans to lift the suspension and introduced stricter controls, including a nationwide training on February 29 for ICT and enforcement officers to manage a new digital system and enforce updated rules.

The revamped permit system includes QR codes, unique serial numbers, and digital holograms to prevent forgery, in line with the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act 1991.

Applications are processed exclusively via www.possap.gov.ng, where the system verifies identity using NIN and TIN, captures biometric data, conducts background checks, and issues digital permits within 72 hours.