The Nigerian All-Share Index kicked off the week on a positive note, jumping 125.86 points to close at 145,880.77 on August 11, 2025.

This modest 0.09% gain extended the previous session’s 145,754.9 points, despite a slight dip in trading activity.

Daily trading volume eased from 2.2 billion shares to 2.1 billion shares, reflecting a quieter market.

Yet, market capitalization edged higher, mirroring the bullish momentum, rising from N92.2 trillion to N92.3 trillion.

On the winners’ board, STANBIC IBTC, TIP, UPDC, SUNUASSUR, and AIICO each surged impressively by 10%, marking a strong day for these stocks.

Meanwhile, ABBEYBDS and ABCTRANS saw declines of 10% each, leading the laggards.

On the volume side, LINKASSURE and UNIVINSURE dominated the volume charts, recording the highest number of shares traded during the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 145,880.77

Previous ASI: 145,754.9

Day Change: +0.09%

Year-to-Date Performance: +41.73%

Volume Traded: 2.1 billion shares

Market Cap: N92.3 trillion

Top 5 gainers

STANBIC IBTC: Up 10.00% to N111.10

TIP: Up 10.00% to N13.20

UPDC: Up 10.00% to N8.69

SUNUASSUR: Up 10.00% to N5.50

AIICO: Up 10.00% to N3.85

Top 5 losers

ABBEYBDS: Down 10.00% to N5.67

ABCTRANS: Down 10.00% to N4.50

UACN: Down 9.99% to N75.25

HMCALL: Down 9.92% to N4.36

VFDGROUP: Down 9.70% to N12.10

Trading volume

Daily trading volume slipped from 2.2 billion shares traded in the previous session, finally settling at 2.1 billion.

LINKASSURE led the volume chart with a robust 703.5 million shares traded.

UNIVINSURE followed with 230.5 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

AIICO ranked third with 154.7 million shares.

STERLINGNG and VERITASKAP completed the top five with 120.1 million and 74.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

STANBIC IBTC led with trades worth N1.7 billion, followed by LINKASSURE with N1.5 billion, and ZENITHBANK at N1.1 billion.

ETI posted N1.08 billion, while STERLINGNG rounded out the top five with N987.7 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) delivered a mixed performance:

BUA FOODS gained 2.28%.

On the flip side, LAFARGE dropped 9.28%, TRANSPOWER fell 0.52%, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped 0.37%, and NIGERIAN BREWERIES lost 0.13%.

For the FUGAZ group:

ACCESSCORP gained 0.36%.

FIRSTHOLDCO slipped 1.06%, UBA slipped 1.03%, ZENITHBANK lost 0.87%, and GTCO lost 0.15%.

Market outlook

The market’s bullish momentum continues, with the All-Share Index firm above the 145,000 mark, supported by strength in key equities.

If investor sentiment stays positive and the current rally avoids being seen as overstretched, the index may be on track to challenge upper levels in the near term.