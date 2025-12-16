The Federal Government has procured mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP), added a new armoured fleet, and refurbished over 100 Armoured Fighting Vehicles for redeployment to strengthen the nation’s security apparatus.

The announcement was disclosed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), on December 15, 2025.

The move comes as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader strategy to modernise the Nigerian Armed Forces and address rising security threats across the country.

What he said

At the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025 in Lagos State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to safeguard lives and property.

“There is no nation that can achieve greatness without security. This government remains resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said

President Tinubu highlighted the administration’s efforts to modernise the Nigerian Armed Forces, emphasising improved training, modern equipment, and operational capacity. He said the government has advanced the procurement of additional Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles, and Patrol Vehicles, while over 100 AFVs have been refurbished and returned to active service.

“Following the induction of helicopters into Nigerian Army Aviation and the training of pilots, we have advanced the procurement of additional Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles, and Patrol Vehicles. We have also refurbished over one hundred Armoured Fighting Vehicles, now returned to active service. These efforts reflect our clear commitment to strengthening the Nigerian Army’s operational readiness,” he said

The President also noted ongoing partnerships with friendly nations to promote research, innovation, and indigenous defence production, with the long-term goal of achieving self-reliance in defence and security.

More details

President Tinubu commended the Nigerian Army for its professionalism and courage, citing improved outcomes in ongoing operations against terrorism and other security challenges. He stressed that discipline, professionalism, and adherence to constitutional order remain critical to sustaining public trust in the Armed Forces.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, unveiled welfare packages aimed at boosting morale and operational effectiveness. He commended the government for consistently meeting the Army’s operational needs since President Tinubu assumed office and called on officers to justify the confidence placed in them.

In addition, 15 Toyota Hilux vehicles were presented to deserving warrant officers, and cheques were handed to families of five fallen soldiers under the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme.

What you should know

Nigeria continues to grapple with escalating insecurity, marked by kidnappings, banditry, and violent attacks across multiple states. In recent weeks, the country has witnessed several high-profile incidents, including mass abductions and attacks on schools and places of worship, raising public concern about the effectiveness of security agencies.

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticised the federal government’s handling of insecurity, arguing that the persistent wave of kidnappings and violent attacks points either to government complicity or a failure of leadership. He stressed that despite substantial public spending on security, violence has worsened, existing technology and intelligence systems remain underutilised, and hundreds of hostages are still in captivity.

Amidst this, the federal government has taken some measures to strengthen security. President Tinubu authorised a significant increase in recruitment for the Nigeria Police Force, raising the target from 30,000 to 50,000 officers to improve frontline capacity and responsiveness to violent crime. The government has also backed the creation of state police structures, giving subnational authorities more legal authority to tackle local security threats. Officers in non-core duties are being redeployed to frontline roles, while the Department of State Services has been tasked with deploying specially trained forest guards to pursue terrorists, bandits, and armed groups operating in rural and forested areas.

Additionally, the National Economic Council approved a N100 billion fund to rehabilitate training institutions for the police and other security agencies to boost the professional standards, operational readiness, and the overall effectiveness of security personnel across the country.